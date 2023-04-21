Ceremonial scissors are poised to cut a ribbon today, April 22, to unveil the newly renovated annex at the Liederkranz, the first high-profile rehab of the prominent 112-year-old building in downtown Railside Grand Island in more than a generation.

The ribbon-cutting is at 2 p.m.

“This is a huge deal for one of the city’s oldest and most important institutions and buildings,” Ryan Rozendal, president of the Liederkranz Board of Trustees, says in a news release. “The restoring of windows looking into our private, walled courtyard will make this space one of the most sought-after event locations in the region.”

The Liederkranz is a German arts and social club that was founded in 1870 by German settlers and that mission lives on today as a German heritage nonprofit club and event space. Its first president, John Wallichs, would become the city’s first mayor after its subsequent 1872 incorporation.

Over the years, the building was used for everything from signing treaties with Native Americans to performances and civic functions, such as the time when John F. Kennedy spoke there while campaigning for president.

“The history of Grand Island is intrinsically tied to the history of the Liederkranz,” said Tom Ziller, a Liederkranz member, volunteer, and one of main organizers of Annex renovation. “That’s why it is crucial to preserve and restore this vital pillar of our town’s history.”

The prominent brick building that stands at the corner of First and Walnut streets is not the first of the club’s facilities, though it has always been at that same plot of land that was donated by Union Pacific Railroad. That first structure was replaced with the present one in 1911, which still stands to this day and is one of the few buildings in Grand Island to be registered with the Nebraska State Historical Society and on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Annex was erected as an addition to the current building in 1915, jutting out almost 90 feet west into the Liederkranz’s picturesque enclosed courtyard. The basement portion below the Annex houses the Liederkranz bowling lanes, which continue to run with the resumption of league play last year. On the main level is a multi-use area and the focus of the renovation efforts.

“People drive by on 1st Street every day and don’t realize there is a gorgeous, tree-canopied courtyard behind that brick wall,” Ziller said, “Or that there is a functioning bowling alley and amazing Ratskellar Bar in the basement.”

The Liederkranz was remodeled in 1963 and further remodeled in 1969. Among many changes to the building over the years, one of the most prominent is the bricking over of its windows in the ballroom, second story balcony, and the annex. Following that renovation, it was rechristened the “Centennial Room,” though everyone reverted to calling it the “Annex,” which Ziller said is indicative of how it was regarded. Without windows, he said the Annex was left feeling enclosed, like a back storage room.

As part of the renovation and ribbon cutting, the Liederkranz board has voted to rename the annex as the “Die Ziegelhalle,” which means the “Brick Hall” in German.

Demolition of the panel siding and plaster beneath it began in November 2022. A group of 15 volunteers did most of the work, led by Randy Iversen and Ziller. Contributors included Jerry’s Sheet Metal, Stump Construction, State Glass, Ziller Tile, Fonner Park, Boyd Electric, Ryan Krecklow, Doug Ferguson, and Dana and Ron Jelinek. Liederkranz board members Victor Ryan and Max Simonson were instrumental in their support as well.

After exposing the walls down to bricks and removing the drop-down ceiling, restoration began. Added back were the aforementioned new windows, new stairwell entrance doors and windows, a bridal dressing room and Green Room, renovation of the existing bar, restoration of 14-foot ceiling, refinishment of the floors, the addition of new lighting, and enhancement of duct work.

In total, the estimated cost of the renovation is around $50,000, though much more than that was contributed in donations, volunteer labor, and discounts, Ziller said.

“While this renovation creates an unparalleled new event space, the restoration of the windows on this portion of the building breathes new life into our facility,” Rozendal said. “It lets people from the outside know that the lights are on in this place and that things are happening. It sends a message to the community that the Liederkranz is a vibrant place again.”

The Liederkranz’ organizers hope that the restored Die Ziegelhalle will not only enhance its appeal as a wedding event space, but also offer an alternative smaller venue within its own facility to its larger Dance Hall and stage. It has easy access to bathrooms and a commercial kitchen, as well as a dedicated bar. Rozendal hopes to see it used for wedding and baby showers, bachelorette parties, musician and comedic performances, corporate and holiday events, and much more.

A significant portion of the funds for the renovations were raised through the Liederkranz’s annual Craft Brew & Sausage Fest, a Oktoberfest-like showcasing of regional brewers’ products, butchers’ meats, and Nebraska musicians, all held under the canopy of the Liederkranz Courtyard. Started in 2015, the mission of the Craft Brew & Sausage Fest has been to raise awareness and fund the preservation, restoration, and enhancement of the Liederkranz building and premises. While funds raised for Brew Fest have previously been used toward repair of the facility’s ballroom ceiling, the restoration of the Annex marks its most notable contribution to date.

“This ribbon cutting also shows our supporters that we can responsibly raise and manage funds for projects like this,” Rozendal said. “It’s the first of many big things to come for this great place. Our goal is to eventually fully restore and enhance this building as Grand Island’s central community space.”

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees are invited to stick around for the Liederkanz Bockfest event, which starts at 3 p.m.

This year’s Brew Fest will be Aug. 19.