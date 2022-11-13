Rich & Sons RV Headquarters named as Top 50 Blue Ribbon Dealer

RVBusiness magazine recently released the list of its 2022 Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. On that list is Rich & Sons RV Headquarters, 5112 S. Antelope Drive in Grand Island.

“We are proud that our dealership has won the Top 50 award,” said Nick Staab, partner and owner at Rich & Sons. “We strive to continue to improve each and every day for our customers. We have a team that has the desire to get better and make our work environment a great place to be. After all these years and all this growth, we still have the feel of a family-owned company that operates as a professional corporation.”

Dealers across the United States and Canada must first qualify for invitation to apply through nominations from RV manufacturers who believe they’re outstanding in their field. Then, nominees fill out a comprehensive application covering practices pertaining to consumers, staff, marketing, charitable endeavors and overall business procedures. An independent panel of industry experts then reviews the applications during an intensive closed-door session at the RV/MH Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart, Ind., known as the “RV capital of the world.”

“The 12 judges involved in reviewing the applications again this year engaged in lively discussions through two days of heated debate,” said Barb Riley, dealer coordinator. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that much interaction throughout the whole process. It was a horse race to the very last.”

“Our company is a third-generation business that is nearing our 50th year in business,” Staab said. “We have seen our company change and grow over time, but still be able to provide a great environment for both our employees and customers. The RV lifestyle is one that promotes family, outdoors, freedom, and fun. These are all things that have been a part of our company’s DNA since the beginning.”

The RVB Top 50 Awards honorees were be recognized Nov. 9 at an all-industry reception during the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association International Convention/Expo at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino,

This will be the second award in 2022 for Rich & Sons RV Headquarters as it were selected as The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporations business of the year.

For more information, visit www.richsonsrv.com or call 308-384-2040.