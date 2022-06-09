Rich & Sons RV named “Business of the Year”

Rich & Sons RV Headquarters of Grand Island has been honored as Business of the Year by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

GIAEDC President Dave Taylor bestowed the award to Rich & Sons at the organization’s annual meeting, held Wednesday at Tommy Gunz Bistro.

Rich & Sons boasts more than 250 RVs and travel trailers at its Antelope Drive location and has the largest showrooms and service departments in the Midwest, noted Taylor.

The family-owned business, in its third generation, is also celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year, having started in 1972.

“We’re completely humbled by this,” owner Nick Staab told the gathering of roughly 250 people. “It didn’t even cross our mind that we’d even be considered for something like this. We just keep our nose down and keep working away and something like this happens, and it slaps you in the face, but in a good way.”

Rich & Sons plans to stay in Grand Island, said Staab.

“We’ve been asked to move east. We know there’s a huge demand in Lincoln and Omaha. There’s poor customer service there. We’re constantly being asked by manufacturers to move there,” he said. “It’s amazing how people always think the grass is always greener somewhere else. The last time I checked, Grand Island here has the greenest grass you need.”

Taylor called the business “another great example of entrepreneurism” and called it “an honor to have them in our community.”

“(Our committee) sees Rich & Sons as a company that has continually grown at a slow pace through the years in Grand Island, and just thought it would be a perfect opportunity to celebrate their 50th with us also,” he told The Independent. “We didn’t even know it was their 50th until after we called them, so it all worked out.”

The theme for this year’s event is “Love to Call Grand Island Home,” stylized as a series of letters and icons.

Peter Kageyama, author of “Love Where You Live,” as the day’s guest speaker, elaborated on how Grand Island can foster a great love for the community locally and with visitors.

He encouraged “thought-leaders” to think differently about its efforts.

Everyone wants pot holes fixed, but that doesn’t inspire such love the way investing in “city co-creators” can, said Kageyama.

“There’s no love for fixing pot holes,” he said. “There’s no emotional return on investment for fixing pot holes. Not to say we’re going to stop fixing pot holes, but I think we can agree we should aspire to something more.”

He added, “I don’t think even the most fiscally conservative tax hawks among us want to live in a merely functional, safe and battleship-grey community.”

Kageyama advocated for investing in art projects and “great design,” and simple “garden hose solutions” like unique events, special lighting features on key public structures, and activities that can involve the entire community, like a mural painting.

These things foster retainment and can create “Instagram-able” moments that inspire visitors to want to move to and invest in a community, he said.

Businesses can also have this impact.

Fred’s Flying Circus, for example, a distinct sculpture garden created by custom motorcycle builder Fred Schritt after he retired, is “really cool,” said Kageyama.

“You know you’re in Grand Island when you see something Fred has done,” he said.

Kageyama also applauded beautification efforts such as the restoration of downtown’s Hedde Building, which he called “a love note.”

“When you find a building that has a second life, or even a third life, and it has a history that’s baked into it, as well, that’s special,” he said. “When something like that comes back to life, you all feel better about your city because of it.”

The project is being completed with rural workforce funds awarded to GIAEDC, via its “Build Grand Island” program, to help create needed housing in the Grand Island area.

GIAEDC Board of Trustees Chair Will Armstrong spoke on the importance of renewing LB840, the agency’s primary business incentive, which goes before voters this November.

The program expires in 2023 unless approved for another 10-year period.

“It’s a key piece of the economic development pie that we use to attract and retain wealth producing jobs and businesses,” Armstrong said. “The companies that create these jobs typically build new work spaces and/or revitalize property. These businesses also solidify a more consistent workforce.”

Since launching in 2003, more than 1,000 new jobs have been created through the program with annual wages of $37 million, noted Armstrong.

For more information about Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation and its efforts, visit www.grandisland.org.

