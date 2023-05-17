Nostalgia is a powerful emotion.

The Imagination City Children’s Museum is going to repair the original Richman Gordman Zooland animal playsets. The museum has plans to incorporate the animals at their new location. To the delight of many who played on them as children.

On May 7, David Gerber made a Facebook post with several photos of three playsets designed to look like animals.

“Are these the animal play sets that were in the Grand Island Mall back in the 70-80’?” Gerber wrote in the post.

With over 400 notes and 160 comments, dozens of people online immediately recognized the playsets from the Richman Gordman Zooland.

Founded in Omaha, Richman Gordman was a chain retailer that sold clothing, bedding, furniture, jewelry, housewares and more. Later renamed to Gordmans, the store chain is no longer around due to bankruptcy.

The Zooland were playsets that existed within several of the Richman Gordman stores, so children could play while their parents shopped. The playsets consisted of four animals: a blue elephant, a green hippo, a yellow kangaroo and a red camel.

According to the Omaha Children’s Museum website, the first Zooland was placed in 1964 at the former Richman Gordman store at 73rd and Blondo in Omaha. More playsets would be created and placed in several stores over the next 20 years. The museum has a Zooland set for use by youngsters.

The Richman Gordman store in Grand Island was one of the locations to have a Zooland. It’s been difficult finding out the history of the playsets. However, from what we've been able to gather, it seems the playsets were in the store in the 70s and 80s, but were moved into the old Grand Island Mall in the 90s, outside of Shopko. It’s unknown what happened to those exact playsets afterwards.

When people saw Gerber’s Facebook post, many reminisced about the fun they used to have at the Zooland.

Multiple people commented that the elephant was their favorite animal from the set.

“I take my kids to the Omaha Children's Museum and they have a restored set there that the kids can play on,” Jason Niemann commented on Gerber’s post. “They have a hard time believing I actually used the elephant slide!”

Some people wondered what was going to happen to the animals, but it wasn’t too long before the question was answered. The Imagination City Children’s Museum Facebook reposted Gerber’s post, stating that they owned the playsets.

“Imagination City Children’s Museum was trying to keep this a secret until we could have these animals restored, but now that the cat’s out of the bag…” read Imagination City Children’s Museum’s post. “Yes, these are the originals from Richman Gordman.”

Local to Grand Island, the Imagination City Children’s Museum opened its doors at the Conestoga Mall in 2019. Hosting an educational and fun environment for families to enjoy, the museum has two sections, the city side and the park side.

The city side had 17 hands-on exhibits, modeled after businesses in Grand Island. The park side had a water table, a little sandbox and equipment for kids to play with. According to Laura Johnson, creator of the Imagination City Children’s Museum, the park was never completed due to COVID-19.

“We had to be closed for four months and that was a struggle since we'd only been open three months before COVID hit,” said Johnson. “And so we did not put the money (in) to finish the park side.”

Johnson estimates that the museum got the elephant, hippo and camel from the Richman Gordman Zooland around this time.

According to Johnson, a woman had reached out to the museum three years ago, asking if they would want the animals. Johnson believed that the animals had been in the woman’s backyard for a bit, but the playsets were behind a bar and grill in a small town southeast of Grand Island when she picked them up.

After being outside for a long time, the wear and tear on the animals was noticeable, but the Imagination City Children’s Museum was still interested in them. Johnson said she loved playing on the Zooland animal’s when she was a kid and thought it would be a nostalgic experience.

“When parents and grandparents can take their kids and grandkids there and remember playing on those same animals,” said Johnson. “I think that's just, that is such a neat experience for adults.”

Since then, the museum has struggled to find someone able to do restoration work on the animals, but they’re still in contact with interested parties. The animals were originally stored at a house along Capital Avenue, though they are now at Kramer's Auto Parts and Iron Co.

The museum is also still looking for the yellow kangaroo to complete the set.

Imagination City Children’s Museum recently moved out of the Conestoga Mall. They are still looking for a new location and have been raising money through GoFundMe and other events to help with costs.

“It was always our hope to, of course, add the Richman Gordman animals and other play equipment,” said Johnson. “So when we are relocated, we really want to focus on the park and get those animals in there and hopefully some other items and just expand and grow from where we were at.”

Johnson has responded to comments on Gerber’s original post, explaining the situation. People have been happy to learn that there is a future for the Richman Gordman Zooland animal playsets.

“I loved them when I was a child,” Amy Penny commented in response to Johnson. “I was sad when they were taken away, it's exciting to know that my children will eventually get to play and make memories with them too.”