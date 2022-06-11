Ricketts addresses mass shootings during Grand Island town hall visit

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Grand Island Public Library Friday for a ‘town hall meeting following the 2022 Legislative session.

During the visit, Ricketts received comments and responded to a variety of questions from the community.

Regarding recent mass shootings events, Ricketts was asked what he thinks is the “root cause” of these incidents and what can be done by the country and by society to address it.

Ricketts referred to Stanford research that studied about 35 such incidents and “in 28 of them, found that the shooter had untreated mental health care issues,” he said.

Ricketts has advocated against stronger gun control measures, including when asked about them on the heels of a shooting that left 21 day in late May at a Texas elementary school.

During the town hall, he also cited a 2021 book titled “The Violence Project,” which calls the majority of these events “violent suicides,” he said.

“One of the things the authors really wanted to highlight is, as horrible as these situations are, we cannot make these shooters out to be monsters,” he said, “because, the day before they do these heinous acts, they’re someone’s brother, son, student.”

Ricketts detailed the proactive mental health care efforts already underway in Nebraska, in collaboration with the Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Education and local school districts.

In 2017, for example, the state rolled out its “System of Care” framework.

“(It’s) designed to be able to target young people, those kids, and give them and their families the service they need early on,” said Ricketts.

In 2021, 943 people were trained to be first aid mental health workers in schools, and QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) anti-suicide program training has been done, among other efforts, Ricketts noted.

Millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the state are also being invested in expanding health care facilities.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein asked about Nebraska possibly adopting something like New York’s 2019 Red Flag Law, which prevents people who show signs of being a risk to themselves or others from being able to purchase a firearm.

Ricketts called New York’s law “imperfect” and said he does not believe that it could be done in Nebraska in a way that he would feel comfortable with.

“The Second Amendment is our right to keep and bear arms. It’s a constitutional right. You can’t take rights away from somebody without going to court,” he said.

Court processes exist where, “if someone is adjudicated to have mental health issues, that person loses the right” to have firearms, said Ricketts.

“But that’s a court process. Without going through court, I don’t know how you take away anybody’s rights,” he said. “I don’t know how you could write a ‘red flag law’ that doesn’t involve at some point going to court.”

Before taking questions from the group of roughly 30, Ricketts applauded what he considers to be “the Unicameral’s finest” session, calling it “historic.”

Its achievements included:

-A significant tax relief bill, LB873, which includes property tax relief by continuing 2020’s LB1107, accelerating social security tax relief approved in 2021, and bringing down income tax rates to 5.84% for both individuals and businesses.

-Allocating more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Act Plan funds, which was basically a “second budget” for the state.

-A “STARWARS” program, which will create a marina at Lake McConaughy, expand the marina at Lewis & Clark Lake, a new convention center at Niobrara State Park and several new flood control routes.

-And progress on the Perkins County Canal project, from South Platte River in Colorado to a Nebraska reservoir system, to enforce a 1923 compact with Colorado over water rights.

For more information, read the June 7 article, “Independent exclusive: Ricketts calls 2022 legislative session ‘historic’.”

Mayor Roger Steele asked if there have been any hints that Colorado will challenge or renounce the 1923 agreement.

Ricketts remarked that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has publically called the project “a canal to nowhere” and “a boondoggle.”

“I think that says a lot about how worried he is about us doing it,” he said. “I have no doubt that they’re going to be taking a look very closely at what their legal obligations are, and they may try to find some way to challenge it, but, at the end of the day, these compacts are pretty rock-solid.”

Ricketts was also asked Friday about his plans following the end of his term as governor.

“I would love to stay involved in policy and politics, but we’ll have to wait and see what that means,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do over the next six and a half months, so the team’s going to be very busy.”

He added, “I’m not taking my eye of the ball until we get to January. I’ll start working about the rest of it after I get back from vacation.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.