Ricketts declares Saturday as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’

What’s for supper? Well, in Nebraska one thing is for sure that there will be “Meat on the Menu.”

That was the subject of a special press gathering Monday in Omaha, where Gov. Pete Ricketts declared this Saturday as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska.

Ricketts decided to declare March 20 “Meat on the Menu Day” to encourage Nebraskans to purchase and eat meat to demonstrate support for Nebraska agriculture. The event also raised awareness of the role of meat in a healthy diet.

“Having meat as part of your diet promotes an overall healthy diet,” said Ricketts.

But the declaration of “Meat on the Menu Day” is also in response to a promotion going in Colorado that declared March 20 as “MeatOut Day.”

Ricketts said “MeatOut” is a movement to end animal agriculture in the country.

“That is a direct attack on our way of life in Nebraska,” he said. “If you were to get rid of meat in our country, you would be undermining our food security, an important part of a healthy diet, and destroying an industry in our state that is very important.”