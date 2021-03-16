Ricketts declares Saturday as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’

What’s for supper? Well, in Nebraska one thing is for sure that there will be “Meat on the Menu.”
That was the subject of a special press gathering Monday in Omaha, where Gov. Pete Ricketts declared this Saturday as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska.
Ricketts decided to declare March 20 “Meat on the Menu Day” to encourage Nebraskans to purchase and eat meat to demonstrate support for Nebraska agriculture. The event also raised awareness of the role of meat in a healthy diet.
“Having meat as part of your diet promotes an overall healthy diet,” said Ricketts.
But the declaration of “Meat on the Menu Day” is also in response to a promotion going in Colorado that declared March 20 as “MeatOut Day.”
Ricketts said “MeatOut” is a movement to end animal agriculture in the country.
“That is a direct attack on our way of life in Nebraska,” he said. “If you were to get rid of meat in our country, you would be undermining our food security, an important part of a healthy diet, and destroying an industry in our state that is very important.”
Since 1985, MeatOut has grown into the world’s largest annual grassroots educational campaign dedicated to “removing meat from consumers’ plates,” according to its website (www.meatout.org).
Ricketts said more than half of the state’s annual receipts are from agriculture, and 40% of the state’s corn crop is used as livestock feed.
“It is an important part of our way of life here in Nebraska,” he said.
While Colorado has declared March 20 as MeatOut Day, livestock is a vital piece of that state’s economy, too.
Colorado’s cattle and calves industry is valued at $3.4 billion, with annual cash receipts from livestock at $4.7 billion. More than 60% of the state’s agricultural revenues are provided by cattle and calves.
Steve Wellman, Nebraska Department of Agriculture director, also spoke at Monday’s event.
Wellman said agriculture is the “heart and soul” of Nebraska.
“Our farm and ranch families keep out state going year after year,” he said.
Wellman said agriculture supports one out of four jobs in the state. Agriculture is also responsible for $21 billion in gross receipts annually in Nebraska, with cash receipts for meat reaching more than $12 billion.
“Nebraska agriculture delivers an abundant, safe, healthy and sustainable supply of food, feed and fuel for those of us in Nebraska and for consumers throughout the world,” he said.
Last year, beef, meat of bovine animals, boneless, fresh or chilled, was Nebraska’s No. 1 export at more than $680 million.
“The husbandry and production of livestock for nutritious meats play a large role in our food chain and our state’s economy,” Wellman said.
He said Nebraska ranks first in commercial cattle slaughter. The JBS beef slaughter plant in Grand Island is the community’s largest employer with more than 3,500 workers. The state also ranks second in red meat production as Nebraska’s pork slaughter industry is among the top 10 in the country.
“There is a strong value that is added through meat production and a more robust local and state economy,” Wellman said.
Another speaker was Mark McHargue of Central City, a farmer and hog producer who serves as president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
McHargue said he is troubled, as a farmer, to hear remarks that claim that agriculture is harming the climate.
While agriculture contributes 10% to greenhouse gases, he said, agricultural producers are producing food, fuel and fiber with “far less resources as we continue to adapt new technologies that allow us to adapt and continue to make leaps and bounds in efficiency.”
McHargue said beef production has doubled in the last 30 years, with Nebraska being one of the top cattle states in the country. During that time, methane emissions have declined 8%.
“We are producing way more beef with less environmental footprint,” he said.
McHargue also said pork production has increased 17% since 1990, but the emission of greenhouse gases is down 18%.
“The trend in agriculture is that we are using science and technology so we can meet the demands of our growing world with less resources and impact in both livestock and crop production,” he said.
Also speaking at the event were a registered dietitian, Amber Pankonin; Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association; John Wade, a board member of the Nebraska Restaurant Association; and representatives from the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Pork Producers.