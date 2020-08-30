Ricketts: Fair highlights ‘heart and soul’ of the state

“It wouldn’t be the same without the Cattlemen’s Beef Pit,” Ricketts said.

In the opening ceremony, held in the Five Points Bank Arena, Ricketts noted that the state to the east of us — Iowa — canceled its fair.

To be able to put on a state fair, he said, people have to work together.

The weather will be great this week, and families will gather from all over the state, Ricketts said.

Before he introduced Ricketts in the Party Pit, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele welcomed the governor and congratulated the State Fair Board on “planning this wonderful event under difficult circumstances.”

The people of Grand Island, Steele said, had two goals all summer — having the schools open on time and having a Nebraska State Fair.

During his address, Ricketts pointed out that the fair predates Nebraska.

“The first territorial state fair was in 1859 in the city where I was born, Nebraska City,” he said.

The State Fair highlights agriculture, which “is the heart and soul of what we do here in our state,” Ricketts said.