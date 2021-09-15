Ricketts, Farm Bureau critical of tax proposal that could hurt future farm families

“The assertion that ‘keeping stepped-up basis doesn’t protect farmers,’ but rather ‘protects investors’ is not only incorrect, but insults farmers and ranchers who have spent their lives working in hopes of passing a viable operation to the next generation,” McHargue said.

He said stepped-up basis is an “important and longstanding federal tax provision that helps minimize capital gains tax for those who inherit property, helping limit situations where Nebraska farm and ranch families could be forced to sell part of the family farm or ranch just to pay capital gains taxes when triggered by a death and generational transfer.”

Jordan Dux, Nebraska Farm Bureau director of national affairs, explained that to pay for the Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, they are proposing a series of tax increases, including the elimination of the “stepped-up basis” that allows farmers, ranchers and small businesses to transfer their property to their heirs at the time of their death, without having to pay capital gains taxes on the increase of value from when they purchased the property.

A capital gains tax is a tax on the profit realized on the sale of a non-inventory asset. The most common capital gains are realized from the sale of stocks, bonds, precious metals, real estate and property.

