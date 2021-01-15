Ricketts heralds property tax relief during Thursday stop in Grand Island

They’re proposing that the state invest $20 million in each of the next two years to expand broadband.

Currently, 80,000 Nebraska households do not have broadband speeds that would allow them to download 25 megabits or upload 3 megabits.

“By investing this $20 million in each of the next two years, we’ll be able to help connect about 30,000 households to be able to get those higher speeds,” he said.

More than ever, people are able to do their jobs from wherever they want.

“I’ve got nephews, for example, who live in Chicago that are now working from Montana,” Ricketts said.

If we want more people to move to Nebraska, particularly to small towns and rural areas, “we’ve got to have that broadband access,” he said.

Opportunities to attract more people also exist through licensing reform.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, Ricketts signed a regulation that allows licensed teachers from other states to come to Nebraska and teach temporarily as a military spouse.