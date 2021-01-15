Ricketts heralds property tax relief during Thursday stop in Grand Island

In a visit to Grand Island after delivering the State of the State address Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about his proposal for property tax relief and other initiatives, including a constitutional amendment that would limit the tax requests of local governments to 3%.
Ricketts said his budget “delivers on the promise of property tax relief by delivering $1.36 billion in property tax relief over the biennium.”
In addition to delivering “significant property tax relief,” his budget shows that “we continue to manage our expenses,” Ricketts said at the Hall County Airport Authority Administration Building. The growth rate of the budget over the biennium is 1.5%, he said.
Ricketts also had planned to visit North Platte and Scottsbluff on Thursday, but those plans were grounded because of high winds. Instead of a plane, Ricketts and his aides traveled to Grand Island in a black Suburban.
The constitutional amendment will be proposed by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.
Codifying tax limits
Historically in Nebraska, when the state provides tax relief, it ends up being temporary if local governments continue to raise their taxes, he said.
Limiting what local governments can ask for in taxes, and property taxes in particular, will make sure “the relief the state is providing is actually making it to your pocket,” Ricketts said.
The proposal includes mechanisms that would allow voters to override the 3% limit. Bonds and real growth would not be counted against the 3% limit.
If the state does not constrain the rate of property tax increases, Ricketts said that he believes voters might.
With his proposal, the Legislature has the opportunity to limit the increases in a thoughtful way, he said.
During his seven years as governor, the complaint he’s heard most from voters involves property taxes.
The anger about property taxes hasn’t gone away. “They’re still mad about it,” he said.
Ricketts said he believes any measure put on the ballot aimed at controlling property taxes “would pass in a heartbeat.”
Lessons from the pandemic
The budget takes advantage of some lessons that have been learned from the pandemic.
Ricketts said believes more people would move to Nebraska if they’re able to work from home.
The state has used some CARES Act money to bring broadband internet service to 17,600 Nebraska households.
Ricketts and State Sens. Curt Friesen and Mike Hilgers “believe that we need to expand that further,” the governor said.
They’re proposing that the state invest $20 million in each of the next two years to expand broadband.
Currently, 80,000 Nebraska households do not have broadband speeds that would allow them to download 25 megabits or upload 3 megabits.
“By investing this $20 million in each of the next two years, we’ll be able to help connect about 30,000 households to be able to get those higher speeds,” he said.
More than ever, people are able to do their jobs from wherever they want.
“I’ve got nephews, for example, who live in Chicago that are now working from Montana,” Ricketts said.
If we want more people to move to Nebraska, particularly to small towns and rural areas, “we’ve got to have that broadband access,” he said.
Opportunities to attract more people also exist through licensing reform.
In 2018, Ricketts signed a regulation that allows licensed teachers from other states to come to Nebraska and teach temporarily as a military spouse.
The Department of Defense has asked for that allowance to be written into law. Ricketts is working with Sens. Rita Sanders and Carol Blood to create that statute and make related changes “to make sure that it’s easy for those military families to move here and get that teaching license,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts also is working on another proposal to help expand the state’s health care workforce.
A new penitentiary
In addition, the governor is calling for the construction of a new state penitentiary.
Nebraska’s corrections system expects to house more than 6,400 inmates by 2025. Today, the state has the capacity to house more than 5,300 inmates.
The current penitentiary was built in 1869 and was last renovated in 1981.
Assuming that you get about 50 years out of a building, the State Pen is approaching the end of its useful lifespan, he said. Plus, it wasn’t built “with modern correctional operations in mind,” he said.
Rather than invest a lot more money into an old facility, Ricketts would like to invest $230 million into a modern facility to replace the penitentiary. Of that total, $115 million would be spent in this biennium.
The penitentiary would be repurposed for minimum security, which “would dramatically reduce its operating costs,” he said. Some of those savings would help offset the costs of the new facility.
Military retirement benefits
Last year, the Legislature passed a measure exempting 50% of military retirement benefits from taxation.
This year, Sen. Tom Brewer will introduce a bill on Ricketts’ behalf to increase that exemption to 100% of military retirement benefits for military retirees.
Five of the six states that surround Nebraska, and 29 states overall, do not tax military retirement benefits.
The passage of Brewer’s bill would make Nebraska more competitive with other states, allowing Nebraska “to hold onto our veterans,” Ricketts said.
Military personnel can retire as young as 38 and still have a second career, Rickets noted. “So we want to hold on to our veterans because they continue to contribute to our communities,” he said. “We want to give them an incentive to stay here in Nebraska and help us grow our state.”
Education proposals
The budget, Ricketts said, also creates additional educational opportunities.
In every one of his budgets, he has proposed fully funding the state aid to K-12 education funding formula.
The budget allocates $2 million in each of the next two years for an opportunity scholarship program. That bill, which will be introduced by Linehan, will allow low-income young people to get a scholarship to the school of their choice, he said.
Another measure would increase the budget, by $1 million each year, for the textbook program.
Among other things, $20 million in the biennium would go toward funding scholarships in high-demand career fields, such as engineering and health care.
The program would be expanded to include the state’s private colleges.
Space Command funds
Even though the Air Force announced Wednesday it preferred to locate Space Command headquarters in Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, Ricketts is recommending that $50 million be included in the budget for the program.
“We believe that the Biden administration may revisit that decision,” Ricketts said. His administration wants to “make sure that the Air Force knows that our proposal (to locate the headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base) is the best,” and that Nebraska is committed to a public-private partnership.
Under that arrangement, the state would invest $50 million and the private sector would match that amount. The $100 million would be used to “help offset the cost of creating Space Command,” he said.