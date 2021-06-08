Ricketts makes his case about 30x30 at town hall

“They have since rebranded 30x30 into the America the Beautiful plan,” Ricketts said.

Even though it has been rebranded, the administration hasn’t provided any more details, he said.

One reason the Center for American Progress feels the goal is important is that a million species will become extinct in the coming decades, “including a third of all the species in the U.S.,” Ricketts said.

In addition, the Center for American Progress says the country is “losing a football field worth of land to development every 30 seconds,” he said.

Measuring out the football field assertion over nine years gives a total of 11 million acres, Ricketts said.

“And yet they want to put into conservation 440 million acres,” he said.

If you read the America the Beautiful Plan, “you’ll see that it talks about being voluntary and local. Well, they have to say that because the president has no constitutional authority to do this,” Ricketts said.

“And that’s why right now they’re saying it has to be all voluntary. Because to do otherwise, they’d have to go to Congress and get the authority to do more,” he said.