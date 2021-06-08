Ricketts makes his case about 30x30 at town hall

BROKEN BOW — Gov. Pete Ricketts says if the Biden administration’s 30x30 plan goes into effect, an area the size of Nebraska will be put into conservation every year for nine years in a row.
Permanently protecting that much land, Ricketts says, “would be devastating for our small towns and rural communities,” and increase property taxes for those whose land is still privately owned.
The governor hosted one of his town halls Monday at Broken Bow to let people know the details of the 30x30 plan and urge people to be aware of what it might bring. Ricketts has held other “Stop 30x30” gatherings around the state.
On Jan. 27, President Biden issued an executive order on climate that set a goal of restricting at least 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
The battle against 30x30, Ricketts said, won’t be fought in Washington.
“The fight is now here in our own backyards,” he said. “We’re in the trenches right here.”
Monday’s gathering, at the One Box Convention Center, attracted about 150 people. During the question-and-answer period, no one spoke in favor of the 30x30 plan, or presented Ricketts with any tough questions.
Besides Ricketts, two other people spoke from the podium. One was Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer. The other was Sherry Vinton, who lives just west of Broken Bow.
Vinton, who was also representing the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said that farmers and ranchers take the goal of conservation seriously.
“You take care of the land and it takes care of you,” she said.
Ricketts said the origins of the 30x30 plan can be traced back to 1992, when the United Nations held a convention on biodiversity.
Attendees of that convention agreed that nations should establish goals for a certain percentage of land to be permanently protected in its natural state.
“At that time, they were proposing 17%,” Ricketts said.
In August 2019, the Center for American Progress published a paper that said the U.S. should put 30% of its land and waters into permanent protection.
That same year, current Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, then members of Congress, introduced bills advocating that such a goal be achieved by 2030.
Currently, about 12% of American land is permanently protected in its natural state.
Ricketts said getting to 30% would require another 440 million acres, or a land mass twice the size of Texas.
The Jan. 27 executive order directed the Department of the Interior to cup with a plan on how the 30% goal would be achieved and measured.
“They have since rebranded 30x30 into the America the Beautiful plan,” Ricketts said.
Even though it has been rebranded, the administration hasn’t provided any more details, he said.
One reason the Center for American Progress feels the goal is important is that a million species will become extinct in the coming decades, “including a third of all the species in the U.S.,” Ricketts said.
In addition, the Center for American Progress says the country is “losing a football field worth of land to development every 30 seconds,” he said.
Measuring out the football field assertion over nine years gives a total of 11 million acres, Ricketts said.
“And yet they want to put into conservation 440 million acres,” he said.
If you read the America the Beautiful Plan, “you’ll see that it talks about being voluntary and local. Well, they have to say that because the president has no constitutional authority to do this,” Ricketts said.
“And that’s why right now they’re saying it has to be all voluntary. Because to do otherwise, they’d have to go to Congress and get the authority to do more,” he said.
Biden’s executive order uses some of the same language found in the Center for American Progress report, he said.
Ricketts and 14 other governors sent Biden a letter pointing out that he has no authority to carry out 30x30 and asking how he plans to achieve it.
The governors have not yet received a response.
Right now, about 97% of Nebraska land is privately owned, Ricketts said.
When land goes into a permanent conservation easement, “your county assessor has to take that into consideration,” he said.
Restrictions would reduce the value of the land.
“That means everybody else has to pay more,” Ricketts said about property taxes.
The Biden adminstration, he said, has a poor track record in working with state and local governments.
Ricketts talked about ways in which individuals can protect their land. Storer focused on actions counties might take.
If people are thinking about signing a conservation easement, they should read the fine print, Ricketts said. Under Nebraska law, “any conservation easement is permanent unless you sign a contract that says otherwise.”
He also encouraged people to study Conservation Reserve Program agreements when they come up for renewal “because they may be adding additional language in there about the sorts of responsibilities you have.”
A Banner County rancher told Ricketts about a CRP agreement he had received.
“They put in that agreement that he had to protect the habitat of the swift fox. He’s never seen a swift fox,” Ricketts said.
He didn’t know what he would be expected to do, so he contacted the USDA.
“The USDA could not tell him what that meant. So he declined to sign the CRP extension,” Ricketts said.
Storer said Chase County recently denied a conservation easement that stressed the importance of preserving the American burying beetle. The Chase County Commission denied the easement because it conflicted with two plans currently in place.
Ricketts referred to a comment made by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that 30x30 is not a land grab. When the USDA says something is not a land grab, Ricketts said, “you know it’s a land grab.”
Entering the One Box Convention Center, attendees had the opportunity to pick up a 30x30 document put out by American Stewards of Liberty, an organization based in Georgetown, Texas.