Ricketts names Hall County Commissioner to advisory council

GRAND ISLAND - Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer has been named to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ advisory council to the Office of Violence Prevention.
Bredthauer was appointed in August and will serve through May 2025.
“A couple of years ago I wrote the governor a letter and I said to him that if he ever needed me to do anything, serve on a committee, I would be willing to serve,” she told The Independent.
The Office of Violence Prevention was created to help develop, foster, promote and assess violence prevention programs in the state of Nebraska.
This is achieved by aiding privately funded organizations, local government subdivisions, such as schools, and other community advocate groups, through competitive grants.
“They want us to work with law enforcement, schools, to come up with programs that could possibly stop gun and gang violence,” Bredthauer said. “They’re trying to come up with prevention of kids or people getting into violent crimes.”
The office is making a greater effort into preventing violent crimes outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
There has been a spike in violent crimes in Grand Island, Bredthauer reported. The office has identified a rising need for support in the Hall County area.
“Basically, the money has always been in Omaha and Lincoln,” she said. “They told us if we can get grants written out in this area, they could get more funding for us. They wanted somebody in this area.”
The Nebraska Crimes Commission, which oversees the office, is looking to Hall County to “come up with strategies out here to fund programs to stop the violent crimes,” Bredthauer said.
This is primarily gun and gang violence, she added.
Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent prevention of violent crime is always a concern for the Grand Island Police Department.
“The Grand Island Police Department recognizes we have violent crime issues, and has ongoing goals to reduce this activity,” Duering said. “With that said, classifying a city as having a ‘high crime rate’ is subjective in my opinion.”
Duering provided data via the Nebraska Crime Commission, using classifications for crimes provided by the FBI Uniform Crime Report, per the National Incident-Based Reporting System, on state crimes rates.
For 2019 and 2020, Grand Island had the third highest number of total crimes (property and violent), at 1,578 and 1,483 reported crimes, after Omaha (at 20,027 and 18,279) and Lincoln (at 9,166 and 6,098).
For violent crimes, Grand Island was third highest in 2019 and 2020, with 246 violent crimes in 2019 and 216 in 2020, considerably lower than Omaha (at 2,883 and 3,032) and Lincoln (at 1,115 and 775).
Violent crimes include: murder and non-negligent homicide, forcible rape, aggravated assault and robbery.
For violent crimes per 10,000 people, Grand Island is second highest in the state after Omaha.
The data can be found at crimestats.ne.gov/public/browse/brosetables.aspx.
This year’s grant funding was issued in July, Bredthauer said.
“Now we have to start working with agencies and getting them to write grants and find out what they want in those grants,” she said, “(and) work with the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, schools, and see if we can’t get some grants and pull some of that money from the Omaha and Lincoln area, because there is a need.”
Bredthauer added, “If the state’s willing to give us more money because there is need for it, I think we should pull the money for our area.”