Ricketts names Hall County Commissioner to advisory council

“Basically, the money has always been in Omaha and Lincoln,” she said. “They told us if we can get grants written out in this area, they could get more funding for us. They wanted somebody in this area.”

The Nebraska Crimes Commission, which oversees the office, is looking to Hall County to “come up with strategies out here to fund programs to stop the violent crimes,” Bredthauer said.

This is primarily gun and gang violence, she added.

Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent prevention of violent crime is always a concern for the Grand Island Police Department.

“The Grand Island Police Department recognizes we have violent crime issues, and has ongoing goals to reduce this activity,” Duering said. “With that said, classifying a city as having a ‘high crime rate’ is subjective in my opinion.”

Duering provided data via the Nebraska Crime Commission, using classifications for crimes provided by the FBI Uniform Crime Report, per the National Incident-Based Reporting System, on state crimes rates.

For 2019 and 2020, Grand Island had the third highest number of total crimes (property and violent), at 1,578 and 1,483 reported crimes, after Omaha (at 20,027 and 18,279) and Lincoln (at 9,166 and 6,098).