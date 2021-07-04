Ricketts to host ag, economic development summit in August

Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture are set to host the Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit on Aug. 4 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

Registration for the event is now open at negovsummit.com.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will give the keynote address.

“Nebraska has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position due to the resilience of our people and our top industries, including agriculture and manufacturing,” Ricketts said. “This year’s summit will convene leaders from across the state to explore ways to build on that momentum and keep Nebraska growing. We look forward to hosting former Iowa Governor and Ambassador Terry Branstad as this year’s keynote speaker.”

As the state’s premier economic development forum, the summit this year will add an agricultural focus, with co-sponsor NDA to host a number of industry-related sessions. Discussion tracks will include building the state’s broadband infrastructure, growing ag-related exports, supporting entrepreneurship, growing the workforce, and much more.