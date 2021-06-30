Ricketts visiting Grand Island to speak against new state sex ed standards

“That’s up to the parents to make the decision about how they want to approach that with their kids. It’s not up to the state to set an education standard about it,” he said. “We should stick to what are the biological facts about sex ed, and that can be handled by working with parents and school boards to determine how and when they want to do it.”

Ricketts said he has “not seen anything compelling for why they are doing this at all.”

“It is not required. There’s no requirement for the state board of education to do this. They don’t need to do this. This is something to be handled locally,” he said. “I have not seen a defense for why you would teach a 12-year-old about anal and oral sex.”

Ricketts also noted the statewide standards were crafted without the involvement of key education groups.

“The Nebraska Catholic Conference was not included in developing these standards, even though they educate 10% of the kids in our state,” he said, “and you have groups like ‘Out Nebraska’ that were part of this, which is a political activist group.”

Ricketts said he also has commented on content under the other seven sections in the NDE’s draft, but did not provide examples of other topics that caused him concern.