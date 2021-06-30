Ricketts visiting Grand Island to speak against new state sex ed standards

Gov. Pete Ricketts is against new sex education standards being proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.
A “Protect Our Kids & Schools” town hall meeting is scheduled 11 a.m. Thursday at the Grand Island Ramada Midtown Conference Center, at which Ricketts will speak against the drafted health education standards released in March.
“I am very concerned and very troubled by the so-called health standards that the (NDE) put out for (public) comment,” Ricketts told The Independent on Tuesday. “They would be teaching young children what I think is age-inappropriate content, starting in kindergarten, and injecting non-scientific and political ideas into the curriculum.”
Of its eight sections, Ricketts opposes certain content in the “Human Growth & Development” section.
“At kindergarten, they start talking about gender identity and gender identity being along a continuum,” Ricketts said. “Really, what’s the scientific basis for gender being part of a continuum? And teaching 12-year-olds about oral and anal sex? I would not want my 12-year-old being taught about that.”
He added, “That’s why I think these standards just need to be scrapped. There’s just a lot of inappropriate content in them.”
How these topics are taught should not be decided by the NDE, Ricketts said.
“That’s up to the parents to make the decision about how they want to approach that with their kids. It’s not up to the state to set an education standard about it,” he said. “We should stick to what are the biological facts about sex ed, and that can be handled by working with parents and school boards to determine how and when they want to do it.”
Ricketts said he has “not seen anything compelling for why they are doing this at all.”
“It is not required. There’s no requirement for the state board of education to do this. They don’t need to do this. This is something to be handled locally,” he said. “I have not seen a defense for why you would teach a 12-year-old about anal and oral sex.”
Ricketts also noted the statewide standards were crafted without the involvement of key education groups.
“The Nebraska Catholic Conference was not included in developing these standards, even though they educate 10% of the kids in our state,” he said, “and you have groups like ‘Out Nebraska’ that were part of this, which is a political activist group.”
Ricketts said he also has commented on content under the other seven sections in the NDE’s draft, but did not provide examples of other topics that caused him concern.
The draft needs to be “scrapped,” Ricketts said.
“I don’t think there’s any fixing these,” he said, “and again this is something that can be handled by school boards, working with parents locally, to make the determination of what parents want to be taught in schools.”
The NDE’s proposed new health education standards can be viewed at: https://cdn.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Nebraska-Health-Education-Standards-DRAFT-1-Public-Input-_-with-colors.pdf.
The “Protect Our Kids & Schools” Town Hall will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust St., Grand Island.