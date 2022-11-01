Ricketts waives driver hour regulations on fuel transportation

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Tuesday in hopes of helping ease regional shortages of fuel.

The order temporarily allows truck drivers to work extended hours hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel. The order took effect immediately and is to remain in effect through the end of November.

In the order, Ricketts noted that commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are having to transport fuel longer distances and wait longer times at terminals. The order aims to make fuels more readily available to consumers by facilitating fuel transportation.

Despite the waiver, the order specifies that motor carriers cannot require or allow ill or fatigued drivers to continue driving. Drivers who notify the carrier that they need immediate rest are to be given at least 10 hours off-duty to rest.

The fuel shortages are hitting diesel, jet fuel and heating oil particularly hard this year. The Energy Information Administration reported last month that the nation's supply of diesel was down to 25 days, the lowest since 2008.

According to Forbes, the chief cause is the cutoff of Russian oil imports. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. was importing nearly 700,000 barrels per day of petroleum and petroleum products.

That loss of supply adds to normal seasonal demands, which increase as farmers harvest crops and people buy fuel oil for winter, and maintenance work at refineries. In addition, refinery capacity has fallen in the U.S. in recent years as several unprofitable refineries were closed.