Ride this Saturday will benefit Business Coalition for Veterans

In anticipation of Go Big Give Day, the Business Coalition for Veterans will host events the next two Saturdays.

This Saturday, April 23, a motorcycle run will depart from Destiny Church, which also will be the scene of a car wash and bake sale.

Texas T-Bone is the sponsor of the motorycle ride. The ride honors Garland “Woody” Wood, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90. He was a Marine who served in the Korean War.

This year, the ride will be called the Texas T-Bone Ride for Woody.

Wood’s wife, Cora Ann, is one of five widows that Business Coalition for Veterans cares for on a regular basis. Her son, Clint, is coming from Wisconsin to escort Cora Ann to the event.

The Business Coalition for Veterans will honor several veterans just before the riders take off at noon.

“This will be a very emotional time for all involved and I am so very blessed to be able to be a small part of a really big outreach to our community,” Chef Anthony Brando says in a news release. Brando is the founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans.

The address of Destiny Church is 4306 W. Highway 30. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 for individual riders and $25 for couples. A Texas T-Bone barbecue will be served to the riders at 4 p.m.

The youth car wash and bake sale will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 30, people are invited to purchase plants and flowers from the Earl May Garden Center, 1604 N. Diers Ave. The plants will be used to decorate the Veteran Botanical Garden at Alda. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Veteran Botanical Garden is meant to serve as a safe, peaceful place for veterans challenged with post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues.

The Business Coalition for Veterans says it helps veterans from all walks of life.

People may make a financial contribution to the Business Coalition for Veterans by visiting www.gobiggive.org/BCV on Thursday, May 5.

