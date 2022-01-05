Rise in fertilizer costs, availability expected to influence farmers’ spring planting decisions

Last year, Nebraska farmers produced more than 1.8 billion bushels of corn and 344 million bushels of soybeans. There are many factors that go into producing a good crop. Along with good management practices, moisture, weather, fertilizers also are an important contributor to the success of any crop.
Fertilizers provide crops with nutrients like potassium and phosphorus. Nitrogen allow crops to grow bigger, faster, and to produce more food. But a large rise in fertilizer prices going into the new planting year could affect both farmers and input suppliers, according to a recent report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
CoBank reports that fertilizer prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the 2022 planting season. The report also suggests that while U.S. soybean acres will rise nominally compared to 2021 as a result of higher fertilizer prices, the total volume of soybean acres will not exceed corn acres in 2022. Soybeans are rich in nitrogen.
“The sharp rise in fertilizer prices has fueled speculation about a major acreage shift away from corn,” said Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead grain and farm supply economist with CoBank.
Zuckerberg is skeptical about the shift away from corn, though. One factor for that, he said, is demand for corn among U.S. ethanol producers is expected to remain strong this year.
Nebraska is the nation’s second leading producer of ethanol with more than 40% of the state’s corn crop going in to making ethanol.
CoBank reported that farmers and their input suppliers are concerned about high fuel prices, shortages of agrochemicals due to COVID-related disruptions, along with the rising price of fertilizer.
CoBank said several factors have played a role in affecting the supply-demand imbalance for fertilizers, such as nitrogen production shocks, tight global supplies, rising natural gas input costs, and steady demand are pushing up prices. CoBank said fertilizer export restrictions by China and Russia, and countervailing tariffs on urea ammonium nitrate solution imports to the United States from Russia (as well as Trinidad and Tobago), combined with economic sanctions placed on potash imports from Belorussia.
The American Farm Bureau Federation said fertilizer is a global commodity and can be influenced by many market factors beyond the control of U.S. producers as 44% of all fertilizer materials are exported to a different country and can affect fertilizer prices as fertilizer production is not only influenced by what is occurring where it is produced or the cost of production in that country, but also affected by the numerous other countries demanding fertilizer products and the transportation rates to get the fertilizer to its final destination.
Two-thirds of global fertilizer demand is driven primarily by six crops. Globally, corn represents about 16% of the farm-use fertilizer demand, with wheat a close second, representing about 15% of global farm-use fertilizer demand. Rice represents about 14% of global farm-use fertilizer demand, followed by vegetables at 9%, fruits at 7% and soybeans at 5%.
As a large producer of corn, soybeans and wheat, Farm Bureau said the U.S. is a large consumer of fertilizer, though with increased technology and innovation for on-farm products, the use of fertilizer in the U.S. has decreased, despite increased planted acres of these crops.
Corn represents about 49% of the share of U.S. nutrient use, while wheat accounts for about 11% and soybeans account for 10%. Cumulatively, those three crops account for about 70% of U.S. fertilizer consumption. In the 1960s, the U.S. accounted for 25% of global nutrient use. Today, the U.S. only accounts for about 10% of global use, with U.S. farmers representing only 2% of that share.
According to the Farm Bureau, the U.S. is the third-largest producer of fertilizer globally, however, it still requires the importation of all three nutrients, especially nitrogen and potash, to fully meet demand. This means that U.S. fertilizer dealers and U.S. producers are required to pay the price defined by the global market for fertilizer and fertilizer materials, plus transportation.
The U.S. is not a major fertilizer exporter. The U.S. holds a share of about 4.6% of the nitrogen exports, ranking seventh. Russia is first, with a share of 16.5% of exported nitrogen, followed by China with about 11.2% of a share in nitrogen exports, and Saudi Arabia, which holds a share of 6.4% of nitrogen exports.
Natural gas is the primary building block for most nitrogen fertilizers, according to Farm Bureau. It takes about 33 million metric British thermal units (MMBtu) per material ton of ammonia to make the conversion. This accounts for 70% to 90% of the production variable costs in the synthesis process.
According to Farm Bureau, fertilizer prices are expected to remain high through springtime, which may compel some farmers to shift planted acres away from corn to commodities that use fertilizer at a lower rate, like soybeans or wheat. Farm Bureau reported that with the price of ammonia about 85% correlated with the price of corn, “farmers must consider whether the increased cost of fertilizer and other inputs can be recovered by cash receipts from crop revenues in order to break even.”
Farm Bureau also said there are expectations retailers will have to turn customers away because they will not be able to deliver fertilizer products on time, increasing the need for supply chain and infrastructure improvements.
Farm Bureau said fertilizer costs account for approximately 15% of total cash costs in the U.S. All major crop production nutrients have experienced increased prices when compared to September 2020: ammonia has increased more than 210%; liquid nitrogen has increased more than 159%; urea is up 155%; MAP has increased 125%; DAP is up over 100%; and potash has risen above 134%.