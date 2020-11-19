Rising COVID-19 cases are jeopardizing Hall County Emergency Services

“When you fill a hospital with 47 patients, as reported today by (CHI Health) St. Francis, out of 90, those are beds that are no longer available if you have some other medical problem, or not available for the elective and necessary surgeries out there,” Rosenlund said.

He added, “You can’t wave a wand and create new medical staff or make new beds appear.”

People are having to wait longer to even see a doctor because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“Patients in smaller hospitals that need more critical care are waiting hours and hours to find a hospital that has an open bed to take them, and then they have to travel miles and miles, much farther than they used to,” Rosenlund said.

Rising COVID-19 cases also means Hall County is less able to respond to emergencies, he said.

“If we have a natural disaster and we’re required to put up a shelter, like we did last year during the flooding in Wood River, that shelter would be very difficult to manage,” Rosenlund said. “It takes a number of special considerations this year that weren’t necessary in 2019. A congregate shelter would have some significant challenges in meeting the needs of people, but also to keep them safe from any disease transmission.”