Rising number of COVID cases could lead to a more frightening Halloween

“I am in the process right now of writing a request to the governor and we will sending it through a form on behalf of our community,” she said. “It is my understanding that people are very concerned and want additional measures applied so that we do not go back to where we were.

“The governor has been hesitant — to say the least — with mandating masks because he feels that people will do the right thing. The thing now is that we have to do the right thing or we are going to see things deteriorate very quickly.”

Staying safe on Halloween

Anderson also addressed aways to safely engage in Halloween-related activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Halloween can still be celebrated this year, but should be done so in ways that reduces the spread of COVID-19.

“The higher-risk activities are the traditional level where you knock on a door and someone hands you a treat; that is not a good idea this year. Neither is a trunk-or-treat event,” she said.

Anderson said there is one organization in Grand Island that is hosting a drive-through truck-or-treat event, which she said is the safest way to celebrate Halloween this year in light of COVID-19.