Risk dial is now green, but caution remains

Central District Health Director Teresa Anderson is happy that the COVID-19 risk dial is in the green for the first time since the pandemic began.
This week’s risk dial reads 0.9, compared to 1 last week. Anderson responded to that news with the word, “Yay!”
The positivity rate has also dropped to a new low. It is at 0.8%, compared to 5% on June 5.
But that number might be related somewhat to the fact that “we’re not testing as many folks,” Anderson said.
“So we’re just watching. We’re being very cautious about celebrating right now because we know that people may have symptoms and just not get tested,” she said.
People with mild symptoms might think it’s an allergy or a cold, Anderson said.
Central District Health Department reported this week that 31.5% of the people in the three-county district are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of those 65 and older, 60.5% are fully vaccinated. For all those 12 and older, 38.6% are fully vaccinated.
“Our weekly vaccination rates are lower than we would like, but we are making progress,” Anderson said in a news release.
She would like to stress that “people really need to get that second dose if they haven’t gotten it. That’s an important factor in getting that protection up to 90-some percent.”
According to the CDHD dashboard, there are four new cases this week. The 14-day case count is 10.
Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, representing 4.65% of the hospital beds in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. On June 4, there were no hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the district.
The virus death toll remains at 153.
“We are seeing a good turnout of children ages 12 and up come in with their parents to get vaccinated,” Anderson said in the news release. “So far, we have given over 42,000 COVID-19 shots. We would be pleased to double that number by the time school starts.”
COVID-19 case numbers are down across the nation. However, the percentage of children in that case count has increased by 5% over the past two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, support the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations for all age 12 and older.
“We often think that the reason for vaccinating children is to achieve herd immunity, which is certainly a bonus, but we know that some children do get very sick with COVID-19 and that this is entirely preventable through vaccinating them as they become eligible,” Anderson says in the release.
The last Thursday vaccination clinic at Fonner Park’s Community Fieldhouse will take place June 24. Those clinic are ending to give the Nebraska State Fair time to get ready. Halting the Community Fieldhouse clinics is also possible “because the numbers are down enough,” she said. “It’s not a problem for us to handle the number of folks at the health department, because the demand is down a little bit.”
Beginning in July, vaccination clinics will be held at CDHD. On Thursdays, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On all other weekdays, walk-ins are taken from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CDHD continues to monitor for the presence of variants of concern, including the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which is known to have increased transmissibility.
“While the Delta variant has not been confirmed in the Central District, it is likely here or on its way,” Anderson said.
“We’re still cautiously optimistic that we’re going to beat this virus. But we also are aware that the variants are emerging and that we’re going to have to deal with those at some point,” she said Friday. “We don’t want to be afraid of it. We just want to be prepared.”
In the press release, Anderson says, “We are in a good place right now. We just want to emphasize that getting vaccinated over the summer will help us stay in that good place this fall and winter.”