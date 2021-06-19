Risk dial is now green, but caution remains

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the CDHD dashboard, there are four new cases this week. The 14-day case count is 10.

Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, representing 4.65% of the hospital beds in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. On June 4, there were no hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the district.

The virus death toll remains at 153.

“We are seeing a good turnout of children ages 12 and up come in with their parents to get vaccinated,” Anderson said in the news release. “So far, we have given over 42,000 COVID-19 shots. We would be pleased to double that number by the time school starts.”

COVID-19 case numbers are down across the nation. However, the percentage of children in that case count has increased by 5% over the past two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, support the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations for all age 12 and older.

“We often think that the reason for vaccinating children is to achieve herd immunity, which is certainly a bonus, but we know that some children do get very sick with COVID-19 and that this is entirely preventable through vaccinating them as they become eligible,” Anderson says in the release.