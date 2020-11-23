Riverside Golf Club wants to be part of community, individual success

People looking for an accountant or a lawyer often find them among the club’s membership. Whatever services they need can be provided through connections they make at the club, he said.

Most of all, members receive personalized attention.

Foutch, who began working at Riverside three months ago, likes to talk about “the beauty of a private club.”

When a member comes in on a Friday evening, for instance, he is not only greeted by name but his drink will hit the table before he does.

A chef knows what the member likes for dinner and will prepare it for him or her, even if it’s not on the menu.

“That’s what the private club can do that no other business on earth can do,” Foutch said.

He added the club has a new focus, new direction and new energy.

The club’s membership, Foutch said, is “ excited about the changes.”

Jared DeLay, a Riverside employee for 15 years, is the new executive chef.

“With the change in the kitchen, there is a new excitement about Jared’s menu. And we only started that this week,” Foutch said.