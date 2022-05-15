 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road construction on U.S. Highway 2 will last until Fall 2023

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Highway 2 in Grand Island near U.S. Highway 281 west to Cairo

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation work will include removing and replacing the existing lanes with 9-inch doweled concrete, replacing curb inlets, adding new concrete flumes, bridge repair, asphalt pavement overlay and guardrail. Head-to-head traffic will be maintained between Highway 281 and Engleman Road on Highway 2.

East of Highway 281, eastbound traffic will be detoured from Capital Avenue to Broadwell Avenue. Bridge work west of Schauppsville Road will be maintained with one-lane traffic and traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

The project will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. Fines double for speeding in a construction zone.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2023.

