Roads crews work to clear 6 inches of snow in Grand Island, Hall County

Callahan said it is “a little early to tell” how long it will take crews to clear the streets.

“I think a lot of it will depend on how long we have to plow the main roads today (Monday),” she said. “We would like to get into residential (areas) as soon as we can, safely for our operators. But we need to make sure that it has stopped snowing and that we’ve got our main roads as clear as they can be. Right now, we are going to focus on the task at hand and as we get into this (Monday) evening, we will look to see what the forecast is for tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said crews began clearing the county roads at 6 a.m. Monday. He also was not certain as to when crews would be done plowing the roads.

“The current plan is to work them until we get them to the point where they are cleared and the snow is down to not much accumulation,” Riehle said. “Then, we will be back out bright and early Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. to try to beat everybody to get everything cleared by 7 a.m. before everybody goes back to work. We are anticipating that a number of the businesses that are closed today (Monday) will be open tomorrow (Tuesday).”