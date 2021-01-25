Roads crews work to clear 6 inches of snow in Grand Island, Hall County

Fast-falling snow quickly accumulated in central Nebraska Monday, which led crews to work most of the day to clear the roads.
The National Weather Service in Hastings said in a tweet that as of noon Monday, Grand Island received 6 inches of snow, while the National Weather Service in Hastings received just over 5 inches.
Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, said snow fell at 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday morning, particularly around the Tri-Cities area and to areas to the south. He said these areas will continue to average an inch of snowfall per hour through Monday afternoon.
“When you are in the 1 to 2 inches an hour snow rate, it (snowfall) adds up pretty quickly,” Thies said.
Grand Island Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said plow crews went out at 7 a.m. Monday. By 9:30 a.m., she said crews were about halfway through clearing the emergency snow routes.
The city of Grand Island declared a snow emergency from 9 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. All Grand Island schools, with the exception of Northwest Public Schools, issued a snow day Monday due to the weather. Northwest already was scheduled to not have school Monday.
”The snow is falling rather quickly behind them, so there are a lot of spots where we have plowed, but it quickly is getting snowed over,” Callahan said. “I foresee us having to plow for quite a while this (Monday) morning. Once they (plow crew members) finish their routes, they will take a break and will probably have to get right back to it.”
Callahan said it is “a little early to tell” how long it will take crews to clear the streets.
“I think a lot of it will depend on how long we have to plow the main roads today (Monday),” she said. “We would like to get into residential (areas) as soon as we can, safely for our operators. But we need to make sure that it has stopped snowing and that we’ve got our main roads as clear as they can be. Right now, we are going to focus on the task at hand and as we get into this (Monday) evening, we will look to see what the forecast is for tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said crews began clearing the county roads at 6 a.m. Monday. He also was not certain as to when crews would be done plowing the roads.
“The current plan is to work them until we get them to the point where they are cleared and the snow is down to not much accumulation,” Riehle said. “Then, we will be back out bright and early Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. to try to beat everybody to get everything cleared by 7 a.m. before everybody goes back to work. We are anticipating that a number of the businesses that are closed today (Monday) will be open tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Riehle said county roads crews were looking at some rural subdivisions to determine whether they needed to be cleared twice or if they could wait until Tuesday morning to clear the snow there. He added crews also were looking at gravel roads to determine if they should send motor graders out to clear them.
Riehle said the fast accumulation of snow created issues for roads crews Monday morning.
“When you are making that three or three and a half hour trip, if there is heavy snow, that pushes it to three and a half to four hours,” he said. “If we get an inch an hour, if it is three or four hours before the crews get back, then they have three or four more inches of snow to clear.”
Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott said the department did not receive many reports of accidents Monday, nor did it receive a lot of motorist assist calls due to people being stuck. He credited this to the public “doing their due diligence and heeding the warnings to stay off the roads.”
Elliott said with the snow emergency declaration, GIPD worked much of the day Monday to ticket and/or tow cars parked on the emergency snow routes.
“Unfortunately, there were a lot,” he said. “However, we have been lucky in the fact we have been having the officers try to make an attempt to find the owner and contact them before we tow the vehicle. We have been fortunate enough in contacting people to get them to move their vehicles and understand the purpose behind it before we have to tow it off the street.”
Thies said snow was expected to fall through Monday afternoon, before gradually tapering off into the overnight hours. He said winds could create blowing and drifting snow as the forecast calls for sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Thies said a separate snow system is expected Tuesday to come into central Nebraska. He said the forecast calls for the majority of central Nebraska to receive 8 to 12 inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning.
“The majority of our snowfall is going to be done by midnight tonight (Monday),” he said. “From midnight through the daytime hours tomorrow (Tuesday) it is probably just going to be flurries or occasional light snow showers with not much more than an inch of accumulation.
“Then, Tuesday night, we will see another round of brief or moderate snow move through and that could add another inch or two tomorrow (Tuesday) night on top of what we already had. By Wednesday morning, we are going to have a very deep snow pack across the entire region.”
Elliott encouraged people to stay off the roads and avoid travel if possible until the snow stops and plow crews have cleared the streets.