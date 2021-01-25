Roads crews work to clear nearly 9 inches of snow in Grand Island, Hall County

”The snow is falling rather quickly behind them, so there are a lot of spots where we have plowed, but it quickly is getting snowed over,” Callahan said. “I foresee us having to plow for quite a while this (Monday) morning. Once they (plow crew members) finish their routes, they will take a break and will probably have to get right back to it.”

Callahan said it is “a little early to tell” how long it will take crews to clear the streets.

“I think a lot of it will depend on how long we have to plow the main roads today (Monday),” she said. “We would like to get into residential (areas) as soon as we can, safely for our operators. But we need to make sure that it has stopped snowing and that we’ve got our main roads as clear as they can be. Right now, we are going to focus on the task at hand and as we get into this (Monday) evening, we will look to see what the forecast is for tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said crews began clearing the county roads at 6 a.m. Monday. He also was not certain as to when crews would be done plowing the roads.

