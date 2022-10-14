 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robber claims to be checking for gas leaks

police lights

A police car at night with its emergency lights on.

 GETTY, COURTESY

  A man who claimed to be checking for gas leaks entered a home and robbed a Grand Island man of $50 on Wednesday afternoon.

  The man entered the house on West 10th Street at about 12:30 p.m.

  The victim said the man pointed a handgun at him, took the cash and left.

  Grand Island police say the robbery is an isolated incident as far as they can tell.

  It was also somewhat unusual. "That's a lot of preplanning for a $50 robbery on a random house," said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

  The suspect was described as a nondescript caucasian in his 40s or 50s with some greying hair. He was wearing a bright orange or yellow safety-type vest.

  The investigation into the robbery continues.

