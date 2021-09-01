Robot joins the staff at Aurora restaurant

The Danhauers hope the robot will “make the workload easier on the servers that we do have so that we can retain them, because they’re just stressed to the max right now,” Marni said.

A representative of Bear Robotics at Austin, Texas, which manufactures the product, came to Aurora to set it up.

The Danhauers have a couple of more weeks to decide if they want to lease the robot. But so far, it looks good, Jim Danhauer said.

What kind of a coworker is Servi?

“Very easy to work with,” said employee Mila Crawford.

The robot, which stands about 3 feet high, is actually named Giada, employees say. The name was inspired by the famous Italian chef.

Quite a few customers have taken video of the robotic employee.

If the Danhauers decide to go ahead and lease the robot, it will cost roughly $1,000 a month, Marni said.

JoJo’s has 19 employees, about half of whom are full time.

If the robot can reduce the workload “on the staff we have, that’s kind of a win because at least they’re going to not get burned out as fast,” she said.