Robot makes sure Central City hospital is cleaner than clean

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Medical Center is looking for a fun name for its new, high-tech robot that goes way beyond spick-and-span in keeping things clean.
The Central City hospital has purchased a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot, which destroys hard-to-kill viruses and bacteria in hard-to-clean places. The robot has been proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and achieve a 99.99% level of surface disinfection in two minutes.
Now, all the hospital needs is a name for it.
Suggestions are being solicited through Nov. 20.
“We just want people to turn in some fun names, be creative and see what we can come up with,” said Kendra Jefferson, the hospital foundation and community relations coordinator.
People can send in their ideas via email or by mail. They also can contribute their ideas on the hospital’s Facebook page.
From all the names suggested, the Central City High School robotics team will choose a winner, which will be recognized in hospital promotions, and the source will receive a Merrick Medical Center “swag bag.”
The hospital has had the machine for about a month.
According to a news release, health care facilities are looking for “new and innovative ways to battle multi-drug resistant organisms and stop the spread of superbugs.”
The release says the LightStrike technology “enhances the hospital’s already thorough processes for cleaning rooms and killing the pathogens that can cause infections.” Superbugs are becoming increasingly resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even some hand sanitizers. So, hospitals are turning to new technology to “enhance their existing infection control practices and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections.”
Merrick Medical Center is “just kind of really getting into a good routine with it,” Jefferson said. The machine is used every day in patient rooms and surgical areas. It also can be used in waiting rooms and public restrooms.
The robot is the same technology that NFL teams use to clean their locker rooms.
“I think the Carolina Panthers have the same exact one,” Jefferson said.
“It’s a very expensive piece of equipment but great to have,” she said.
Parts can be expensive. The light bulb costs more than $10,000.
LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of ultraviolet light that destroys bacteria, viruses and spores on surfaces.
But a bulb lasts several years, Jefferson said.
The news release says Merrick Medical Center “has taken a leap into the future,” turning to new technology to enhance its existing infection control practices.
“Our goal is to provide the safest possible healing environment for our patients,” Alisa Trout-Schurr, the hospital’s director of operations, said in a statement. “Merrick Medical Center already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place and we are very excited about adding this robot to our infection prevention bundle, which also includes hand hygiene, antibiotic stewardship and education. LightStrike room disinfection is an additional step we are taking to enhance the safety of our patients, which is our focus and priority.”
Health care-associated infections, known as HAIs, are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often lurk on high-touch surfaces in health care facilities.
The robots have been proven effective against the most common as well as the most dangerous pathogens, including influenza, MRSA, C. diff, C. auris, SARS-CoV-2 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus.
The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so the hospital is able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day.
First the room must be cleaned and all visible dirt/fluids removed, trash emptied and linens removed, which are the steps of a normal cleaning. Then once the room is visually clean, the robot is brought in by a team member and destroys microorganisms that may have been missed during the manual cleaning process
The portable LightStrike robot can disinfect a typical patient room in 10 to 15 minutes.
To enter the naming contest, send your idea to kendra.jefferson@bryanhealth.org or mail it to Merrick Medical Center, Attn: Kendra, 1715 26th St., Central City, NE 68826. The contest is open to all ages.
