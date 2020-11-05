Robot makes sure Central City hospital is cleaner than clean

“Our goal is to provide the safest possible healing environment for our patients,” Alisa Trout-Schurr, the hospital’s director of operations, said in a statement. “Merrick Medical Center already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place and we are very excited about adding this robot to our infection prevention bundle, which also includes hand hygiene, antibiotic stewardship and education. LightStrike room disinfection is an additional step we are taking to enhance the safety of our patients, which is our focus and priority.”

Health care-associated infections, known as HAIs, are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often lurk on high-touch surfaces in health care facilities.

The robots have been proven effective against the most common as well as the most dangerous pathogens, including influenza, MRSA, C. diff, C. auris, SARS-CoV-2 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus.

The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so the hospital is able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day.