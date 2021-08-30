Robotics, culinary activities challenge 4-H'ers

“We had honey facts, but then we took it another step and went through the Hundred Acre Woods and went to the individual characters’ houses to pick up the ingredients,” Mays said. “We talked about our ingredients, and food safety and food groups.”

The youths are required to include the cost of the meal, which helps them develop food budgeting skills.

Such knowledge helps prepare them for their future, Wells said.

“We know a lot of young people don’t have the food preparation skills they need as they get out on their own,” she said. “They’re not only learning how to cook, but they’re also leaning how to plan a menu.”

Julie Kreikemeier, University of Nebraska Extension Colfax County educator, presided over a new event at the State Fair: the robotics challenge.

“We’ve had robotics as a science engineering and technology entry area, so kids can build and bring a robot for many years, but this year we’re having a showcase,” Kreikemeier said. “They get to spend time with a couple of judges and show what their robot can do, how they code it, and they’ll have space here to allow their robots to run and show the judges they know how to put their knowledge into practice.”