Robotics, culinary activities challenge 4-H'ers

For Nebraska’s 4-H’ers, the Nebraska State Fair is the culmination of a year’s worth of education and dedication.
Among 4-H presentations Sunday at the Raising Nebraska display in the Nebraska Building were the culinary challenge and all-new robotics challenge.
Cami Wells, University of Nebraska Hall County Extension educator, presided over the culinary challenge.
Teams of two presented a table display and menu, and facts about the challenge ingredient.
“Each year we have a different challenge ingredient that’s grown or developed in Nebraska and this year it’s honey,” Wells said. “Some item on their menu has to include honey and they have to do a short presentation to the judge about honey — how it’s grown, what food products it’s made into, all those things.”
Vanessa Peterson and Olivia Mays, both 12, of Lincoln began the competition with a “Winnie the Pooh” themed presentation.
The idea was one that developed naturally for the pair, Peterson said.
“We didn’t know if this was going to come out as the idea we were going to do. It just started out as a small idea,” she said. “We both combined our ideas and just went from there.”
Peterson and Mays learned much about honey as they prepared their informational video, a key part of their presentation.
“We had honey facts, but then we took it another step and went through the Hundred Acre Woods and went to the individual characters’ houses to pick up the ingredients,” Mays said. “We talked about our ingredients, and food safety and food groups.”
The youths are required to include the cost of the meal, which helps them develop food budgeting skills.
Such knowledge helps prepare them for their future, Wells said.
“We know a lot of young people don’t have the food preparation skills they need as they get out on their own,” she said. “They’re not only learning how to cook, but they’re also leaning how to plan a menu.”
Julie Kreikemeier, University of Nebraska Extension Colfax County educator, presided over a new event at the State Fair: the robotics challenge.
“We’ve had robotics as a science engineering and technology entry area, so kids can build and bring a robot for many years, but this year we’re having a showcase,” Kreikemeier said. “They get to spend time with a couple of judges and show what their robot can do, how they code it, and they’ll have space here to allow their robots to run and show the judges they know how to put their knowledge into practice.”
Gary Brennemann, 14, of Hyannis presented a drag-line crane of his own design.
Such cranes are used mainly for mining, Brennemann explained. His crane was fully capable of moving items from one place to another.
Creating it was a difficult task that required many hours of work.
“I started it in March and I’ve been working on it ever since,” he said.
The effort was one Brennemann enjoyed, though.
“It’s not for the faint of heart,” he said. “You’ve got to like it, love it. I really do. It’s something I might want to do in my future.”
The challenge helps youths connect with a critical tool in the world, Kreikemeier said.
“They can do so many different things and they can look so many different ways. We use robots in so many facets of our lives, we just don’t realize it,” she said.
“For youths to be able to build and program one of their own, and put those real life skills into practice, is pretty exciting.”