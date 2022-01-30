Robotics teach St. Paul area competitors how to work under pressure

Students from more than 20 schools brought their innovatively designed and built machines to match mechanical wits at St. Paul Public School.
The robotics tournament on Saturday was part of an effort supported by the CREATE Foundation, an Omaha-based nonprofit that promotes and provides resources for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning – specifically through robotics.
At tournaments, robots are built and coded by students who compete with one another to complete specific tasks. St. Paul Public School teacher and robotics coach Dustin Nilson said each year offers something different.
“In April, a new game comes out for both VEX and the open division,” Nilson said. “Every year, we get to kind of reinvent what we do. This year it’s towers and rings. Last year, it was caps that we flipped … it’s been from stacking cones to throwing balls over the years.”
St. Paul junior Kale Smydra has been competing since junior high.
“We basically design the robot, build it and see how it works,” Smydra said. Still, adjustments have to be made occasionally, he added. “After every competition, there’s generally something to change.”
There was plenty of competition Saturday at St. Paul, as several schools came to the gym to test their skills, including: St. Paul Public, Axtell Community Schools, Cross County Community School, Holdrege Public Schools, Nebraska Christian Schools, Columbus High School, Lakeview and Hampton Public Schools. Teams give themselves names. A few of the more creative ones from Saturday were “Goal Diggers” (Hampton), “Cereal Killers” (Cross County) and “The_Dipsticks” (Columbus).
Nilson said the tournament consisted of 22 robots. The way tournaments are laid out and the fact that multiple schools come together for one tournament make robotics a social activity, too.
St. Paul freshman Kaleb Kaslon joined the team because of a friend’s recommendation.
“I was mainly just told by Kolton (Williams) about robotics and then slowly got into it,” Kalson said. “Everyone is just very laid back.”
Williams said he enjoys the atmosphere of tournaments as well. “Everyone is so nice helping out. If you need parts – multiple times I’ve seen people share parts.”
Nilson said the social aspect and nature of competition itself is what he sees as most valuable to competitors. “They are competing in a different sort of way, not just a sports event, but it makes them go out and collaborate with other team members and with other schools.”
One St. Paul alum’s passion for robotics couldn’t keep her from watching all of the schools compete. Sarah Pelc is a 2021 graduate of St. Paul High School.
“I am returning now to help volunteer,” she said. “I just missed doing robotics so much in high school. It’s fun. It’s entertaining. It’s exciting. I get to see all the different robots and what people come up with and how they deal with the different games. It changes and you have to be quick on your feet.”
Besides building robots to complete specific challenges there is an interview segment to the competition, Nilson explained. “It gives them a great opportunity to work on presenting skills. Those are simply based on their logbook, their engineering notebook that they put together for us and how well they present to those.”
Pelc said interacting with others at tournaments, along with the interview component, helped her. “When I was younger, I was really, really shy. It helps you socialize and helps you learn to work as a team and under pressure. And that really helps with me being in college having to work under pressure and in the real world at work.”
Nilson said he’s had several former St. Paul robotics team members move on to STEM careers. “I have a student right now that was with me for four years, he’s now in aviation and mechanics. A lot of the direction that they go is a lot of engineering and mechanics. There are just so many things they can learn.”
Williams said he has an idea of where his career path will lead, thanks in part to robotics competitions. “I’m thinking a mechatronics engineer. It’s a mix between electronic and mechanical engineering.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.