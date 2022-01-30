Robotics teach St. Paul area competitors how to work under pressure

One St. Paul alum’s passion for robotics couldn’t keep her from watching all of the schools compete. Sarah Pelc is a 2021 graduate of St. Paul High School.

“I am returning now to help volunteer,” she said. “I just missed doing robotics so much in high school. It’s fun. It’s entertaining. It’s exciting. I get to see all the different robots and what people come up with and how they deal with the different games. It changes and you have to be quick on your feet.”

Besides building robots to complete specific challenges there is an interview segment to the competition, Nilson explained. “It gives them a great opportunity to work on presenting skills. Those are simply based on their logbook, their engineering notebook that they put together for us and how well they present to those.”

Pelc said interacting with others at tournaments, along with the interview component, helped her. “When I was younger, I was really, really shy. It helps you socialize and helps you learn to work as a team and under pressure. And that really helps with me being in college having to work under pressure and in the real world at work.”