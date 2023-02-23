Rodeo Grand Island is building a following.

This is the seventh year the Sutton family has brought its rodeo production to Grand Island. One year, the rodeo had to compete with a snowstorm. In 2021, COVID canceled the event.

"And last year on Saturday night it was just about a full house. So we're gaining. We're going in the right direction," said Steve Sutton of Sutton Rodeo, based in Onida, S.D.

The advance ticket sales for this weekend have been good.

Rodeo Grand Island runs Friday and Saturday at Heartland Events Center.

For this weekend, "The cowboy entry list is really good," Sutton said. Three hundred and 50 contestants will compete.

The PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Extreme Bulls Tour performs at 7:30 tonight.

PRCA Rodeo performances will be at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Each show will feature all seven major rodeo events.

Money earned this weekend will help cowboys qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

There will be NFR contestants in every event, Sutton said. That means they've competed in Las Vegas.

The contestants come from all over the U.S. and Canada, Sutton said. One even hales from Brazil.

Ticket prices begin at $25. "So it's real affordable for a professional event," Sutton said.

Audience members should be punctual.

"Definitely don't be late because our openings are very impressive," Sutton said.

Each performance has a laser show, pyrotechnics and fire. In addition, "the music technician's really good. And we start on time," he said.

"A lot of people are standing in line buying a ticket when they might have missed the best part of the show," Sutton said.

In its initial years in Grand Island, the rodeo's major sponsor was Tom Dinsdale Automotive. For the last several years, the event has been known as Rodeo Grand Island.

Putting on the show requires about 60 bulls and 70 horses.

One contractor brings in livestock from Kansas. A Sutton partner delivers the bulls from Oklahoma.

"And the horses all come from South Dakota," Sutton said.

"We have top-notch cowboys and we've got some of the best livestock in the country, and it'll all be in this building in Grand Island this weekend," Sutton said Thursday morning.

Steve Sutton and his wife, Kim, have three kids. Two of them, Brent and Amy, are in Grand Island this weekend with their father.

The Sutton family is in its sixth generation in the rodeo business. In three years, the Suttons will celebrate 100 years in rodeo.

Steve and Kim Sutton have five grandchildren, the oldest of whom is 10.

Another will arrive next month. That'll be "six of them, and they've been to a lot of rodeos already," he said.

The Suttons know what they're doing. "We're probably considered to be in the top 10 for sure if not the top five rodeo contractors putting on rodeos across the United States," he said.

Sutton says he's very family-oriented. "And I really like to come into a community and put on a rodeo that families come and enjoy (themselves)," he said.

"And I really enjoy raising buckin' horses. So this is how I get to see them perform. I watch them grow up all their life," he said.

"We raise about 75 head of colts every year. And when they get to be 5 and 6 years old, they get to get on the truck and come to Grand Island."