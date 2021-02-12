Rodeo Grand Island canceled; plans to be back in 2022

Sutton Rodeo has announced the cancellation of Rodeo Grand Island, which recently was rescheduled for April 16-17, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health situation.

“While we were hopeful that moving the rodeo to April would provide a better opportunity to host this annual community event that rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Steve Sutton, president and co-partner of Sutton Rodeo. “While this is an extremely hard decision for our family, sponsors and the larger rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the community and our company.”

Several factors contributed to the decision, from important community health and safety perspectives to the financial.

“We are heartbroken to cancel the ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls Tour and other events scheduled for this April, as we have grown to love the community of Grand Island over the past four years. We plan to be back in 2022 bigger and better and celebrating better health and the sport we love,” Kim Sutton said in a press release.

Rodeo Grand Island is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, S.D. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth-generation rodeo company founded in 1926. Sutton Rodeo is best-known for its award-winning PRCA events, including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and Hall of Fame stock contractors James Sutton Sr. and James Sutton Jr.