Rooftop bar planned for Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair

Grand Island’s Fonner Park could be getting a rooftop bar for Nebraska State Fair attendees to enjoy in the future.

It would be located at Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn and Barn Bar.

Nebraska State Fair board at their Friday meeting unanimously approved making the feature a priority item for the 1868 Foundation to pursue. The foundation, which benefits NSF, will consider the item and if approved begin fundraising efforts for the project.

A rooftop bar is something many people “would very much enjoy” and is “very visible,” said NSF Board Vice Chair Dawn Caldwell at Friday’s meeting.

“Many of us enjoy rooftop venues when we go to different things in more urban areas,” she said, “and it would be a delight to have a rooftop venue here on the fairgrounds for people to enjoy not only during state fair, but sometimes weather is good enough yet during Aksarben and certainly Junior Nationals.”

Caldwell reported the project has the support of Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak, 1868 Foundation Chair Terry Galloway, and Dinsdale Automotive, which has naming rights to the Cattle Barn building and its Barn Bar.

“All were enthusiastic and excited, and said, yes, charge forward,” said Caldwell.

NSF does not anticipate that 1868 will accept the project and begin to raise funds for it during the 2022 State Fair, Deputy Executive Director Jamie Parr told The Independent.

A construction timeline is not yet a part of the conversation, and construction will be pending completion of 1868 fundraising.

“We would hope to be able to pull funds and materials and labor together for 2023, but we are early in prioritization to say any dates for sure,” said Parr.

Excitement for this year’s fair and other events being hosted locally would help create interest in the project and benefit future fundraising, said Caldwell on Friday.

“State Fair and Aksarben are upon us, and people are going to be using that facility,” she said. “Let’s get that excitement going and start drawing some dollars from those who like to be in there.”

NSF Executive Director Bill Ogg is optimistic the State Fair will do well this year, he told board members Friday.

At a time of rising prices for fuel and costs for entertainment, Ogg said he believes the fair will serve as an affordable option for families this summer.

“I don’t think price of fuel or overall inflation will hurt the fair as much as maybe some of the other destination theme parks and other things like that,” he said.

The Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island is scheduled for Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. For more information, go to statefair.org.