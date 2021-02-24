Room service: At Grand Island Regional Medical Center, most of the ER physicians know one another well

Ohlson and McGahan are comfortable working with longtime colleagues. Ohlson has known McGahan, Running and Roundsborg for more than 20 years.

They also speak highly of Stoneham, who is “just a couple years out of residency,” Ohlson said. Stoneham is a “sharp, excellent physician” who has had a good effect on the emergency department, Ohlson said.

The group has a lot of knowledge and “a ton of experience,” Ohlson said.

They are patient-oriented physicians with multiple expertises, he said. “They bring a lot of individual talents to the table,” Ohlson said. And they are excited to be involved in the “start-up of a new emergency department and hospital.”

For about the past three years, Ohlson worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Doing that job, he commuted from Aurora. Earlier in his career, Ohlson commuted from Aurora to Lincoln for about the same length of time.

McGahan and Ohlson left CHI St. Francis at the same time. After departing, McGahan worked at Mary Lanning and Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Grand Island residents have associated the name McGahan with medicine for a long time. His father, Barney, brought the family to Grand Island in 1957, becoming the area’s first physical therapist.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}