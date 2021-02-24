Room service: At Grand Island Regional Medical Center, most of the ER physicians know one another well

Most of the emergency department physicians at Grand Island Regional Medical Center have known each other a long time.
Dr. Cory Ohlson, who’s in charge of the emergency department, worked with Dr. Mike McGahan for 13 years at CHI Health St. Francis.
Ohlson and McGahan are two of the five physicians working in the Emergency Department of the new Grand Island hospital.
Ohlson was an Emergency Department physician at CHI St. Francis for 13 years. During that time, McGahan was in charge of the St. Francis Emergency Department. McGahan, 68, supervised the St. Francis department for about 20 years.
A Phillips native, Ohlson has lived in Aurora since 2000. McGahan is a Grand Island native and has been back in his hometown since 1997.
Ohlson and McGahan also have long-running ties with two of the other emergency department physicians at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Both men worked with Dr. David Running and Dr. Terry Rounsborg in Lincoln. The other ER physician at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Dr. Trina Stoneham, also lives in Lincoln.
Rounsborg was the director of the Emergency Department at CHI St. Elizabeth for 17 years.
“Yeah, so we brought some rock stars in,” Ohlson said, laughing.
Ohlson and McGahan are comfortable working with longtime colleagues. Ohlson has known McGahan, Running and Roundsborg for more than 20 years.
They also speak highly of Stoneham, who is “just a couple years out of residency,” Ohlson said. Stoneham is a “sharp, excellent physician” who has had a good effect on the emergency department, Ohlson said.
The group has a lot of knowledge and “a ton of experience,” Ohlson said.
They are patient-oriented physicians with multiple expertises, he said. “They bring a lot of individual talents to the table,” Ohlson said. And they are excited to be involved in the “start-up of a new emergency department and hospital.”
For about the past three years, Ohlson worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Doing that job, he commuted from Aurora. Earlier in his career, Ohlson commuted from Aurora to Lincoln for about the same length of time.
McGahan and Ohlson left CHI St. Francis at the same time. After departing, McGahan worked at Mary Lanning and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Grand Island residents have associated the name McGahan with medicine for a long time. His father, Barney, brought the family to Grand Island in 1957, becoming the area’s first physical therapist.
The late Barney McGahan was a member of the City Council, the Board of education and a county commissioner. He liked to sing and act.
Dr. Mike McGahan graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1971.
The younger McGahan has known Running and Rounsborg longer than he’s known Ohlson. McGahan and Running were in med school together. Rounsborg was two years ahead of McGahan when he started his residency.
The Grand Island Regional Medical Center Emergency Department has about 30 employees, including 10 nurses and five tech people.
The emergency room physicians began assembling in November.
“Our emergency department has a goal of providing complete, uniform care,” Ohlson said. “We pride ourselves in patient care. We work hard to have low wait times.”
Not all of the services are online, “but they will be coming in the near future,” Ohlson said. “We have access to a great gamut of specialists. We hope to be the dominant community hospital.”
Most of the physicians involved are local, Ohlson said. They want to see great care for people who “live in the community where we practice,” he said.
The goal is “incredible care with incredible amenities” and caring nurses and techs, Ohlson said.
“We have put together an incredible administrative staff with the goals similar to the physicians that are involved,” Ohlson said. “A lot of our equipment is state-of-the-art and new.”
Ohlson said he believes the majority of Grand Island physicians are excited about the opening “and the existence of the new hospital.”
They’re “starting to do a lot of procedures, a lot of admissions. It has a good feel of a doctor-involved hospital,” Ohlson said.
Whether they’re involved in the ownership or not, many area physicians want to see the new hospital succeed, he said.
McGahan reminds people that when he was growing up, Grand Island had three hospitals, all fully functional.
In addition to St. Francis and the Lutheran hospital, the VA “was a fully functional hospital at that time,” McGahan said.
Grand Island medical facilities serve people who live in the neighboring counties as well, McGahan said. The area continues to grow, he said.
Some local physicians are also business people, McGahan said.
They want to be sure their patients are treated a certain way, and they want to have some influence in how the hospital is run, McGahan said.