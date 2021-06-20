Room to Grow: Dramco Tool Co. adds new space to accommodate employee safety, productivity, future expansion

Patten said they recently added on 11,000 square feet to make a “much more efficient and safe work environment.”

“Our work had become big and cumbersome and we were really doing things inefficiently,” he said. “We made our shop bigger and more efficient.”

Pfenning said about two years ago, “things were getting pretty tight in the shop.”

“We were really seeing guys struggle to get their jobs done because we were just too small of space,” he said. “That was when we made the decision to add on this 11,000 square feet.”

Pfenning said they also decided at the same time that along with an addition, they were going to reset the machinery they use and develop “little work pods” to allow more efficient use of space for greater efficiency and worker safety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to get everybody in the building where they needed to be to save on a lot of walking around they were doing,” he said.

Chief Construction of Grand Island was the contractor on the expansion project. Construction began last October.

Patten said they wanted to create a very employee-friendly workspace.