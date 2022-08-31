Rosenlund ends Grand Island Northwest school board tenure

Northwest Public School Board member Becky Rosenlund has resigned from her post, due to her hiring as Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner.

“I want to make it clear that it has nothing to do with any other issue or circumstance in the district,” she said at board meeting, conducted in Northwest’s District Office.

The special meeting had been called to address financial matters, Rosenlund said. Her resignation was later added to the budget.

Rosenlund said she waited for the announcement of her new role with Hall County before making her departure from the Northwest school board official.

She shared her news with fellow board members at a board workshop.

“It was the first time that the board was gathered that was appropriate for me to notify them,” Rosenlund told The Independent.

The news release announcing her hiring was released between that workshop and the public meeting Tuesday.

At the Tuesday’s school board meeting, Rosenlund said, “Because of the position I’ve taken with the election office, it’s a conflict for me to continue to serve on an elected board, so that’s the action I had to take.”

Rosenlund had a special position on the board as a representative for Northwest families living outside district boundaries. She encouraged the board to start looking for her replacement.

“I hope that you’ll work to find another option representative,” she said. “I think that’s a benefit to the district to have… that additional insight.”

Rosenlund had been active as Northwest Public Schools Board Advisory Member since January 2019.

“It’s certainly been a position that I’ve enjoyed holding and participating in,” she told The Independent.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.