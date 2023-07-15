Grand Island drivers should be able to begin using the new Five Points roundabout in mid to late September.

Tim Golka of the Grand Island Public Works Department said this week that construction of the big traffic circle is on schedule.

Before work began, Golka said if things went as scheduled, the project would be done in September.

From beginning to end, the installation is expected to take 105 working days. The completion date, therefore, is pushed back a day each time rain prevents work from being done. Change orders might also require additional delays.

A lot of things can happen between now and then, but project leaders are shooting for somewhere around Sept. 20.

Members of the project team were pleasantly surprised that their advance planning paid off. "We didn't really run into any major underground facilities that we didn't know about," Golka said. The underground work has gone "pretty smoothly," all things considered, he said.

It would've been nice to be ahead of schedule, Golka said. "But we're on schedule, so that's still good."

Broadwell Avenue, Eddy Street and State Street intersect at the long-established intersection. The project is big, both for its size and its significance.

"It is a big project for the city of Grand Island. Everybody on the team knows that and understands that," said Golka, the project engineer.

Whenever streets are closed, there is disruption, Golka said. Some of the area businesses "are being impacted somewhat."

But the city is maintaining access to those businesses, he said. The route might not always be the easiest, but the merchants are still open.

"It's always a challenge," Golka said of construction. "We're just working through it."

The city and contractors have made accommodations to the biggest business in the area, Super Saver. Those adjustments "have caused some delays in our schedule," but the construction team is working with the store the "best we can" on certain holidays, when grocery shopping increases, Golka said.

At times, driveways have been left open to accommodate the supermarket traffic.