Roundabout near Hy-Vee will open Monday

Monday’s opening of Old Potash Highway from Highway 281 to Wilmar Avenue will include the opening of the roundabout at Old Potash and Wilmar, near Hy-Vee.

When fully opened, it will be the city’s first multi-lane roundabout. But it will be three or four months, depending on weather, before the traffic circle is completely open, said Public Works Director John Collins.

The Old Potash and Wilmar roundabout will operate in a temporary, modified single-lane roundabout condition until Old Potash is fully opened from Highway 281 to Webb Road.

After Monday’s opening of Old Potash from 281 to Wilmar, Old Potash will be closed from Wilmar to Webb Road and 400 feet east of Webb Road.

Motorists seeking access to local businesses east of Highway 281 will no longer be able to use the Old Potash and Webb Road intersection. Access to local businesses east of 281 will be maintained from the 281 and Old Potash intersection or North Front Street. Webb Road will be open to north/south traffic at the Old Potash Highway intersection.

The Old Potash Highway and Webb Road traffic signal is planned to be removed Tuesday morning.

“Expect delays on Webb Road for this work to occur,” according to the Public Works Department.