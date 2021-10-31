Roundabouts help to control traffic flow, reduce severe traffic crashes

A fire engine traveling through the roundabout at 13th Street and North Road had trouble one day when a motorist, trying to be helpful, pulled over to allow the fire truck to pass.
The problem is that the motorist was still in the roundabout, which made it difficult for the fire truck to get around the car.
On its website, the city of Grand Island talks about the process of yielding to emergency vehicles:
“If you have not entered the roundabout, pull over to the right and allow the emergency vehicle to pass. If you have already entered the roundabout, continue to the closest exit and pull over once beyond the splitter island to allow the emergency vehicle to pass. Never stop in a roundabout.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the benefits of roundabouts include safety and efficiency.
“Roundabouts significantly reduce the potential for severe crashes because vehicles do not need to make left turns across opposing traffic. If vehicles are involved in a crash at a roundabout, it is generally less severe than those at a conventional intersection. Additionally, roundabouts involve slower speeds, making it safer for both pedestrians and vehicles to move through.”
Roundabouts also offer increased capacity than a traditional intersection and have low operation and maintenance costs.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation also points to aesthetics.
“Roundabouts provide greater opportunity to beautify the intersection with additional landscapsing and lighting elements,” according to the NDOT website.
The NDOT admits that there are two trade-offs.
One is they require more land.
“Roundabouts may have a larger design footprint than other types of intersection improvements, which can impact nearby homes and businesses,” according to the NDOT website.
The other cost is driver familiarity.
“Although roundabouts are gaining popularity through Nebraska and the United States, some drivers may not be familiar with roundabouts or how they operate,” says the website.
According to NDOT, a roundabout is an unsignalized, circular intersection where traffic flows at a low speed counterclockwise around a center island. They are designed to maximize safety and minimize traffic delay.
Among other things, they are used to control speeds in residential neighborhoods and are one of the safest types of intersection design.
The Department of Transportation says it is using roundabout intersections more often “as a means of managing traffic, reducing vehicle conflicts, increasing intersection capacity, controlling vehicle speeds and reducing crashes.”
Information from the city of Grand Island indicates drivers should slow down as they approach a roundabout and watch for pedestrians in the crosswalk.
“Continue toward the roundabout and look to your left as you near the yield sign and dashed yield line at the entrance to the roundabout. Yield to traffic already in the roundabout,” according to the city’s website.
“Once you see a gap in traffic, enter the circle and proceed to your exit. Do not yield or stop once in the roundabout. Use turn signal to signal exit from roundabout. If there is no traffic in the roundabout, you may enter without yielding.”
Some drivers wonder if they should use turn signals in a roundabout.
But the information from the city makes it clear.
“Look for pedestrians and use your turn signal before you exit, and make sure to stay in your lane as you navigate the roundabout,” says the city’s website.
The NDOT says when determining if an intersection would benefit from a roundabout, it conducts an engineering study.
That study takes into account traffic operations, traffic volumes, pedestrian volumes, crash history, public input, adjacent land use and vehicle speeds.
In large cities, drivers sometimes encounter roundabouts that are three lanes wide.
Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins says Grand Island won’t see those giant roundabouts in his lifetime.
For those structures to be built, Collin said, Grand Island would have to reach a population of half a million.