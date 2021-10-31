Roundabouts help to control traffic flow, reduce severe traffic crashes

Information from the city of Grand Island indicates drivers should slow down as they approach a roundabout and watch for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

“Continue toward the roundabout and look to your left as you near the yield sign and dashed yield line at the entrance to the roundabout. Yield to traffic already in the roundabout,” according to the city’s website.

“Once you see a gap in traffic, enter the circle and proceed to your exit. Do not yield or stop once in the roundabout. Use turn signal to signal exit from roundabout. If there is no traffic in the roundabout, you may enter without yielding.”

Some drivers wonder if they should use turn signals in a roundabout.

But the information from the city makes it clear.

“Look for pedestrians and use your turn signal before you exit, and make sure to stay in your lane as you navigate the roundabout,” says the city’s website.

The NDOT says when determining if an intersection would benefit from a roundabout, it conducts an engineering study.

That study takes into account traffic operations, traffic volumes, pedestrian volumes, crash history, public input, adjacent land use and vehicle speeds.