Rowe Sanctuary hosts annual owl-themed, evening event

GIBBON — Come over to the dark side of Rowe Sanctuary for the annual Owl Prowl, a family-friendly, education event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures. The event is schedule for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary south of Gibbon.

During the event, people can participate in hands-on activities, such as owl pellet dissection, discovering skins and skulls, and an art activity, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For up-close views of live owls, Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora will have demonstrations with multiple birds of prey species that will include information about each bird, and answer any questions people may have. At 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., guided owl prowl hikes to explore nature at night will occur so be sure to dress for the weather.

Special activity: if skies are clear, Platte Valley Astronomical Observers will be on site with some telescopes to allow participants to explore the night sky and learn more about the stars they see nightly.

“Owl Prowl is a great opportunity for families to get out and explore nature at night,” said Beka Yates, the education manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “The experience of going out and listening to wild owls call in the night is truly unique and special for many people.”

The cost to attend is $5 per family or group. Registration is available at rowe.audubon.org/events