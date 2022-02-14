Rowe Sanctuary to host Great Backyard Bird Count in Kearney park

KEARNEY — The National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary will host a guided bird outing on Saturday at Cottonmill Park in Kearney to celebrate 25 years of the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The event is free and engages bird watchers of all ages and abilities in counting birds to help scientists understand and protect bird populations. It will run from 10-11 a.m. and participants should meet in the park’s parking lot facing the swim beach.

Binoculars will be available to borrow. Attnedees are encouraged to bring warm clothes and gloves.

If you are unable to join the event but want to participate in the event from home, visit the official website at birdcount.org for more information.

For questions about the Cottonmill Park GBBC and to register for the free event, please visit rowe.audubon.org/events.

The sponsors aim to provide those of all abilities with the opportunity to attend. If you need special accommodations, please contact Amanda Hegg at 308-468-5282 or email Amanda.hegg@audubon.org/.