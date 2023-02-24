Have you ever had the urge to step out of your comfort zone and try something new? To do a complete 180 on your life and start over?

Over the course of a few days, I’ve scrolled through TikTok and found that there are a lot of people in the world that feel the same way. We are a group of people who have started to question how we’ve been living our lives.

Most of us are in our youth. We are people who have gone through big events like 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic, World War III worries and so much more. Having been through most of these events, I think it’s okay to be a little unsure of our futures.

I’m not an adult who has a lot of responsibilities to shoulder yet, so my inexperience in life might not be expert enough to give advice, but living life doing what I love is something I want to experience.

We were placed in this life to enjoy it, and no one knows when their last day will be, so it’s important to do what we want before we regret not doing it.

There are many people who don’t have the option to turn their lives around. They might have kids or other responsibilities they have to do. My journey has only begun, so I can’t really turn my life around, but I’ve been thinking about new hobbies that I can do to fulfill my happiness a little more.

Hobbies come to people in different ways. There are a few activities that I've been exploring to improve the way I spend my time at home.

Certain hobbies may not be for everyone. I know I’ll never be able to dance as well as professionals, but a game of Just Dance cures the laziness I feel when I’m on my couch. I’m not well rounded in sports or fine arts, but a game of volleyball with my family lets me feel a little less alone.

As we change, our hobbies change as well. We grow older and have changes in our interests. I’ve only ever had one main hobby that I’ve done for a long time, but I’ve gone through phases.

When I was 7, my favorite thing to do was to paint and draw on canvases. I wasted a lot of paper, believing that I was going to be an artist.

I turned into a teenager and in the blink of an eye, I changed my mind. I wasn’t going to be an artist but an author. I started reading book after book and to this day, I still enjoy reading a good story.

I’ve now decided that I want to add a little spice to my life and learn how to cook. I’m going to go to college really soon and my parents are worried I’ll only eat ramen noodles. To be honest, they might be right, but my goal this year is to make edible food without burning the kitchen down.

Let’s just say that my cooking experience hasn’t been going very well. I’ve tried to improve my cooking over many years, but every year I disappoint myself and burn the food.

This year will be different though. I want to make a change in my life to better my happiness. Although I’m not turning my life around, I’m going to strive to complete the goals I’ve set for myself and make changes that I want to make.

In the end, living what I consider a happy life is what is important to me.