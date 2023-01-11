Ruiz-Rodriguez: Imperfect, perfect summer trip

Have you ever seen seagulls soar above your head or heard waves crash beneath your feet?

I have, but my experience wasn’t as thrilling as I expected it to be.

Last summer, my sister and I sat on the steps of our house and waited with our backpacks at our feet. Beads of sweat started to appear on our foreheads, and we wore matching scrunched faces as the sun blinded our eyes.

We were waiting, in anticipation, for my parents to arrive home from the store. They told us that they would be back by 9 in the morning, but it was already 10 and they were nowhere in sight. Our eyes kept drifting to the clocks on our phones, but we tried to keep busy.

I couldn’t help but envision our first boat ride. The sun would be gleaming, the water would be shining and the breeze would be blowing. I was beyond excited.

The night before our trip, my mom had told everyone to pack light since we’d only be gone for two days and Omaha is pretty close. Silently, I prayed that my brother would bring more than just one pair of underwear, shorts and socks.

Before the last sliver of patience left us, we saw our gray car pull into the driveway. My parents came rushing out and told us to get inside. They had to grab their bags and yell at my brother to come outside.

After an hour or so of being on the road, our stomachs started to growl. We decided to make a pit stop at the closest Perkins we could find. As soon as we stepped outside the car, we were blasted with intense heat. The sun was big, and bright, and caused us misery as we walked towards the restaurant.

We ate a big order of food that consisted of hashbrowns, waffles, pancakes, bacon, eggs, toast and chicken tenders. We waddled back into the car content, full, and ready to go, but that happiness didn’t last long.

By the time we got to Omaha and got our hotel room situated, everyone was exhausted. The heat did nothing to help; it made everyone feel worse, but my mom was determined to not let the heat waste her day. After a few minutes of arguing, she convinced us to take pictures in the park.

My brother, of course, forgot to bring comfortable shoes and had to borrow my dad's. By the end of the day, my dad had sore feet and blisters to last a lifetime.

We took various pictures that day, over 100 at least, standing next to statue carriages and horses. Everyone put on their best smiles until our cheek muscles could no longer work and the sun began to dim.

As we trudged into our hotel, my sister took the time to check every crevice of our room. She had recently started watching crime documentaries and needed to secure the room of any possible cameras or people.

To everyone's shock, my sister and brother made a discovery. They found a piece of mystery meat underneath my bed. Everyone looked at it with disdain, but we were far too tired to go down and complain. All I can say is that I couldn’t sleep that night. Not with the constant footsteps our neighbors were making and not with the foreign piece of meat tucked underneath my bed.

When I was finally able to sleep, I heard a loud beep. Our phone alarms chimed and it was time to catch our boat.

We decided to get to the dock early and waited for about an hour for the boat to arrive. The heat was slowly building up and we had to sit to catch our breaths. Still, we were in good spirits.

We were able to get good seats on the boat and sat on the deck overlooking the water. Although it was a nice boat ride, I expected it to go a little faster and I couldn’t concentrate with the sun hitting the back of our necks.

It was a ride I vaguely remember and not the one that I had envisioned, but it was my first time hearing the waves crash beneath my feet, and every time the wind blew, I felt relief from the heat.

Our trip wasn’t anything like what we had in mind, and by the time we got back home, my mom said that we were done taking trips. For me, this trip had turned into our imperfect, perfect summer road trip. One that I will never forget.