Love fills the air once again, as it does this time of year.

Couples get back together for this special occasion and go on dates to recognize the time they’ve been together. For those in a relationship, it’s a day to celebrate, and for those who are single, it's a day to ignore the bliss happening around them.

As Feb. 14, gets closer, stores set up expensive chocolate, the kind you don’t see for the rest of the year. Red and pink teddy bears are put on display and vibrant roses, that cost way too much money, line every shelf.

Elementary teachers start to set up for their Valentine's Day parties, and parents groan as their kids come home with sugar rush from all of the candies they’ve eaten. Their groans eventually turn into delight when they see decorated shoe boxes full of candy they plan on stealing. They’ll tell their kids it was for their “own good.”

A lot of older students aren’t as lucky though. Most of us don’t celebrate Valentine's Day. It’s not an occasion that many of us get to participate in, but I say we should still celebrate.

Celebrate the fact that we’ve grown to be independent people who don’t need a significant other. Though most of us want to have a significant other, it’s OK to wait and hold our standards high because the right person might be around the corner.

Over the years, I’ve learned that it is 100% OK to be single. When I was in middle school, I really wanted to have a boyfriend. I begged my mom to let me go on a date with a guy who had asked me out, but she said no and told me to focus on forming relationships with friends. That's what I ended up doing.

I’m glad my mom said no at the time because it taught me that I don’t have to rely on anyone else to be happy. I stopped worrying about getting a significant other and formed friendships that lasted me a long time. I started finding myself and focusing on my happiness before anyone else's.

Being single isn’t something to fret about, but something we should take in stride. There’s nothing wrong with being in a relationship. It’s great to have someone else who you can share your worries and great days with, but it’s important to acknowledge that everyone is at different stages of their lives and we are not at the same pace. Life is not a race; everyone will fall in love at their own time if they choose to do so.

It’s also okay to focus on your career and achieving other goals before being in a committed relationship. Traveling and experiencing life before marriage or before a serious relationship is a great way to grow as a person. People will be able to figure out their dislikes and their likes before trying to find a partner, which could result in lower divorce rates and breakups.

Even though I’m single, I will be treating myself for Valentine's Day. I’m going to hang out with friends and eat fast food. I’ll light candles, maybe get myself some flowers and soak in a bubble bath full of scented bath bombs. I can think of no better way to celebrate a day for love and thankfulness than with my friends and family. There is no one else I am more grateful for than them.

After Valentine's Day, I plan on buying a lot of cheap chocolate and watching movies with my sister all day. We’ll probably skip a lot of the romantic movies and watch Disney movies, but it still sounds like a great time to me.

This Valentine's Day, I challenge people to treat themselves if they are single and enjoy the life that they are building. I hope people in a relationship also get to enjoy their day with their partners and treat themselves to a nice dinner or date night.

Valentine's Day isn’t just for the couples or for the married, but also for the singles who might not be ready to mingle.