RUIZ-RODRIGUEZ: My 2023 resolutions

The new year is here. It’s time to start reminiscing on the days that have passed and start hoping for better days ahead.

My family has a tradition of passing out 12 grapes on New Years to wish for what we want to achieve in the next year. These are like our resolutions.

I have never been one to make New Year resolutions. I’ve heard stories of people who make them and give up halfway through the year. I know for a fact that person would be me, but this year, I want to see how far I can go.

When I was younger I didn’t put much thought into the wishes I would make, but now that I’m older I want to try and wish for things that I think I need.

My first wish or resolution is to live a little healthier. I don’t necessarily mean to exercise or cut down on junk food, but spend less time on my phone and go outside once in a while. I want to make my life healthier by improving the way I see the world and myself, and not by trying to maintain a certain weight or watch what I eat.

I also want to spend more time with my dog. It seems like I’m always too busy to spend quality time with him, and I want to change that because he deserves all of the attention and bones in the world. He’s always been there for us, and I want him to know that we love him just as much.

Next year, I want to worry less about spending money. I don’t want to focus on saving a lot of money for materialistic things that I won’t need in the future. Instead, I want to try to become more outgoing by going out with friends and making better connections with them.

This year, I felt like I was making things harder on myself by constantly worrying about money and whether I was going to afford buying something. I want to be less frugal with my earnings and allow myself to take well-deserved breaks.

Although I want to be less frugal, I also need to find a balance and save money as well. I’m heading off to college soon and let's just say it’s not cheap. I need to save money for important things, but also be able to spend money when I need to.

Next year, I want to be able to focus on the present and nothing else. This is definitely going to be a hard one for me. I like to think ahead and stress about things that haven’t even happened yet, but I hope that changes over time. This has been a recurring thought for as long as I can remember, but it’s still something that's on my list.

I want to become more independent as well. I’ve realized that I tend to rely on people for a lot of things and want to become my own person. I want to learn how to cook and be able to start depending on myself.

The last resolution I’m sure I want to make is to journal more. I used to journal a lot when I was younger, but I stopped because I was too busy hanging out with friends or being on my phone. I want to be able to dedicate time to reflect on my day and journal about important events that have affected me.

I’m still thinking about my other wishes or resolutions, but I think these are a pretty good start for me. I’m not sure they will last very long, but writing them out has at least allowed me to reflect on the things I want to focus on for the year of 2023.

I hope all of our wishes come true this year. I will work very hard to continue to do the things that I love. Happy New Year everyone, may 2023 bring luck and happiness to all!