The rebellious middle child in every family can be described as independent, troubled, dependable and peacekeepers. They are described as children who do not fit in; people who are not capable of being leaders and avoid confrontation.

Many polls and surveys have come to the same conclusion — middle children are often people who are overlooked and silenced.

My parents definitely had their hands full raising three children, but I like to think that they did a good job dividing their attention.

As a young person in school, my teachers told me to join more class conversations; they told me that I had potential to be a leader if I spoke up, but I used listening as my tool instead. As much as I wanted to speak to my peers, there was a high chance that I would get overlooked or ignored. By listening, I was able to gain more knowledge and help more people around me.

I won’t say that being a middle child is easy, but I will say that I've learned how to pick and choose my battles. There are many things my siblings have sacrificed for me, but there are also things that I've sacrificed for them.

Being the oldest sibling, my brother had to pave the way for my sister and I. He was raised with more difficult-minded parents and allowed us to make more mistakes. Even when things got rough, he had to set an example and exceed expectations.

To this day, I still look up to him, literally and metaphorically. He believes that family is the most important aspect of life and constantly shows us that he cares. As the middle child, I was able to watch him grow and become who he is today.

Being the youngest sibling, my sister had to keep up an energetic front. She is the one person in my family who is not only caring but creative. She constantly tries to make others laugh and isn’t the type of person to cry in front of others.

Being the middle child has allowed me to step my feet into both sides of the puddle. I’ve been able to get advice from the oldest and have fun with the youngest. Sometimes my siblings don’t get along and I have to play mediator, but they don’t hold grudges for long.

Being stuck in the middle definitely has its difficulties, but it also has its perks.

I have more freedom than most of my siblings do. My oldest brother had to live with stricter parents and my youngest sister requires more attention. I’m able to sneak past my parents' radar and do things that my siblings usually can’t, like staying out late.

Although I have expectations like my siblings do, I don’t have the most responsibilities and I don’t get teased or taunted the most.

Being a middle child has taught me how to be empathetic, understanding and inclusive. I try to include everyone into conversations and listen to people when they need to rant.

Being stuck in the middle isn’t easy and it's not a challenge that everyone is up for, but it's helped me in more ways than one. As the “glue” that holds my family together, I’m able to share special moments with both of my siblings and still get support from my parents. I’m also able to be more independent and reliable.

At the end of the day, being the middle child isn’t as bad as it seems.