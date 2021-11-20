Running from Grand Island police nets man jail time

Blake Cabral of Grand Island was sentenced to 45 days in jail for fleeing April 1 from the Grand Island Police.

Cabral, 22, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charge against him was originally a felony.

Another charge, failure to use a turning signal, was dropped. That offense was an infraction.

Cabral was sentenced May 12 by Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey.

According to the court affidavit, Cabral failed to signal a left turn at about 4:30 p.m. April 1 at East 14th Street and North Kimball. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Cabral fled from officers in a willful reckless manner.

He was observed running stop signs and speeding above the posted speed limit, records say. He was also observed passing numerous occupied vehicles and pedestrians by using the turn lane.

Cabral was released from jail on June 8, after completing 30 days toward his sentence.