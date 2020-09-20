Running train of thoughts

Oh, I really need to mow my lawn when I get back. Good thing it’s a cooler morning.

You know what else is cool? New episodes of “The Simpsons” are about ready to start. My oldest daughter is now one year older than I was when the first episode appeared.

I think that Homer’s “d’oh” should be the official phrase of 2020.

Is there any chance that Big Ten football games in December won’t cause the snowiest, coldest stretch the upper Midwest has seen in that month in history?

Hmmm ... a “Biden/Harris” sign just went up in that yard two houses down from a house with a Trump flag with an expletive on it. How many more days until the election?

I wonder how many political mailers I’ll get today. Will they be for the presidential or local legislative races?

I wish the money spent on those things were donated to charity instead. How many people have actually had their minds changed about who they will vote for by their mail?