Running train of thoughts

One of those famous commercial jingles from my youth that would get stuck in your head informed everyone that “the best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup.”
Coffee drinkers still might agree that a hot cup of their favorite beverage is still the best part of waking up.
But not me. And certainly not in the madhouse that is 2020.
The best part of waking up are those groggy moments when you temporarily forget how bad things are.
Some days it might be 30 seconds of foggy, blissful obliviousness. Some days you might struggle to wake up for five minutes before it hits you that “Whoa, THAT happened yesterday!”
And then the brain is off and racing.
That’s especially true for me, whose coping mechanism for this crazy year has been to put in even more running miles than usual. Hey, it’s a healthy addiction, right?
I wish my Garmin could track my train of thoughts over those longer runs much like it does my pace, heart rate or stride.
It might be scary. For example, here are some excerpts from what rattled around inside my brain during one morning run last week as soon as I hit the “start” button ...
*BEEP*
Oh, I really need to mow my lawn when I get back. Good thing it’s a cooler morning.
You know what else is cool? New episodes of “The Simpsons” are about ready to start. My oldest daughter is now one year older than I was when the first episode appeared.
I think that Homer’s “d’oh” should be the official phrase of 2020.
Is there any chance that Big Ten football games in December won’t cause the snowiest, coldest stretch the upper Midwest has seen in that month in history?
Hmmm ... a “Biden/Harris” sign just went up in that yard two houses down from a house with a Trump flag with an expletive on it. How many more days until the election?
I wonder how many political mailers I’ll get today. Will they be for the presidential or local legislative races?
I wish the money spent on those things were donated to charity instead. How many people have actually had their minds changed about who they will vote for by their mail?
I hope I don’t get charged more for my recycling because of the added weight of all those mailers this election season. Although the only running speed work that I’ve gotten in this year is my daily sprint from the mailbox to the recycling bin. Got a PR of 4.6 seconds.
Hey, it’s a black squirrel!
So a team from Texas is playing a team from Florida in Canada for the hockey championship. How 2020.
A friend has a theory that the world ended when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Maybe all the craziness that we’ve experienced since then is because we’re in the afterlife or some alternative universe or one of the poorer seasons of “Lost.”
I believe it. It’s more believable than some of those crazy QAnon conspiracies.
Will Google Maps give me better directions to the physical headquarters of QAnon, Antifa or the Legion of Doom? Are they all located in the same business district?
If a psychic can prove that they accurately predicted the craziness of this year, I will dig through my couch cushions for money to give them business.
Where is Madam Nosall? That was a hard-working, dedicated person whose work is sorely missed.
Hey, there’s my house. And nobody mowed my lawn while I was gone. Why can’t 2020 get THAT strange?
*BEEP*
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.