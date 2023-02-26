LINCOLN — The Nebraska Association of County Officials, in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska, announces registration is now open for the 2023 season of the Institute of Excellence, a networking and leadership development course for community and county leaders.

This year the Institute will introduce a hybrid format, offering local, in-person sessions as well as state-wide Zoom sessions for all participants across Nebraska.

“The Institute of Excellence is open to community members interested in growing in their leadership capacities, professional development, and approaches to engaging with fellow community members to help strengthen and grow Nebraska’s towns and counties,” said Jordan Rasmussen, the Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educator who helped organize the course.

The $250 registration fee covers four classes between March and September, which bring together Nebraska’s local officials to not only network, but also to increase their capacity and capabilities as effective community leaders. Each class focuses on a different topic of discussion, from leadership strategies to effective transitions. The course ends with a certificate ceremony at the annual NACO conference.

This year’s hybrid model stems from the 2021 course, when COVID forced the program to be held online. Based off feedback from past participants, the 2023 course has adapted slightly still. The new hybrid model will host in-person sessions in five regions throughout Nebraska for its first and fourth meetings, and Zoom sessions for its second and third meetings, where all participants across the state can join in a communal discussion.

The second form of hybridization the 2023 course is pursuing is that it is opening up to aspiring community leaders who have not yet been hired or elected into office, but who have an interest in civic life and service.

“This leadership development program is open to anyone looking to grow as a community leader,” Rasmussen said. “If you are someone who has thought about running for or serving in a county government role, this will be a great opportunity to network and learn with current county officials.”

Collaboration between NACO and Nebraska Extension is an easy partnership, as both organizations focus on sharing knowledge and resources that aid in community improvement and leadership development. 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of the Institute, which now has more than 400 graduates.

“A part of NACO’s mission is to stimulate and contribute to continuing improvement of county government,” said Candace Meredith, NACO’s deputy director. “Therefore, Extension has been able to assist NACO in building the Institute of Excellence.”

Rasmussen added, “Both organizations stand to provide education and knowledge resources to clientele and county officials alike, to improve the quality of life and common good of all Nebraskans.”

This year’s Institute of Excellence schedule:

“Getting Strategic About Your County and Region,” 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Southeast Community College, Beatrice; 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, March 17, Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk; 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, the Leadership Center, Aurora; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Civic Center, Gering; and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Mid-Plains North Campus, North Platte.

“Exploring Adaptive Leadership,” 11 a.m. CST, 10 a.m. MST, Wednesday, May 10, via Zoom.

“Navigating Leadership Transition,” 11 a.m. CST, 10 a.m. MST, Wednesday, July 29, via Zoom.

“Engaging Others in the Work of the Community and County,” 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland; 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk; 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Holiday Inn, Kearney; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, Community Center, Bridgeport; and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, North Platte.

Certificates will be presented during the NACO annual conference set for Dec. 13-15 in Kearney.

The registration window closes March 13. For more information or to register, visit nebraskacounties.org.