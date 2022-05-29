RV service center in Grand Island opens to meet growing demand

Demand for recreational vehicles is at a record high across the nation.

According to industry sources, manufacturers shipped 543,000 units in 2021. The previous high was 504,600 units shipped to dealers in 2017.

The North American recreational vehicle market was valued at $33.95 billion in 2021. Industry sources forecast that growth to reach $59.16 billion by 2027. That is about a 9.7% increase.

With a record number of RVs expected on the road this summer, Rick and Kristen Martin of Grand Island opened Expert RV Service Center on May 1 at 3333 W. Stolley Park Road.

“My husband and I have been campers for years,” Kristen Martin said. “We have owned several different campers over the years and have raised our kids camping.”

She said that over the last couple of years, there have been a lot of new campers on the road.

“We felt like there was a need in the area for an RV service company that offered superior customer service and a very friendly staff,” she said.

Martin said their staff has years of experience in the field.

“We are very fortunate to have them on board,” she added.

With the new facility and experienced staff, Martin said they can service any make or model camper.

“We are working on having a full line of parts in the store for the do-it-yourselfers,” she said.

As part of th opening expansion of the new facility, Martin said they are adding a third bay door for repairs.

“We are super excited for our new business,” she said. “We are excited to help serve our friends in the camping community,”

Expert RV Service Center also does warranty work and inspections.

Along with Martins, the office staff includes Chad Sandoe, general manager, and Kim Garrett, controller.

Courtney Glock, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce vice president, said Expert RV Service Center “is a much-needed service offered to our community.”

“They (Martins) have been told over and over how much RV and camper servicing is needed in this area,” Glock said.

Martin said they can repair any type of make or model of RV.

“We do everything from electrical to water systems,” she said. “We can repair air conditioner units and almost anything involved with an RV.”

Martin said her family have been avid campers for many years.

“We have raised our kids camping and have purchased several different campers over the years,” she said. “We just really felt like there was a need for a really good service center here in town.”

Martin said they had been in the planning process almost a year before opening their shop on May 1.

“We have an amazing staff that has years of RV experience,” she said.

Martin said Grand Island is an ideal location for a RV service center. Four major highways (281, 30, 34 and 2) are located within the community and Interstate 80 runs just a few miles to the south.

Not only are baby boomers hitting the road in record numbers, but also are millennials.

According to industry sources, millennials have been renting and purchasing more RVs than ever before.

New data from RV rental platform, RVshare, 73% of millennials recently indicated they were “likely to take an RV trip in the future.”

Martin said since opening earlier this month, they seen a lot of business.

“We have been welcomed into the community,” she said. “Business has been beyond your expectations. Within the first three weeks, we have been so overwhelmed with business we are at the point we’re already looking for help.”

As for the future, Martin wants to continue to focus on service and repairs.

“We have talked about the possibility of selling campers in the future,” she said.

But for the immediate future their priority is service and repairs of RVs and campers.

