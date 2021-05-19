Ryan Seaman honored for rescuing woman from May 1 house fire

Because of that advance notice, the firefighters were able to prepare for a rescue. “I thank Bryce for coming up to me and letting me know where it was. And it made it that much more quicker,” Seaman said.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to be able to do it and that she made a full recovery, so she can see her family again. It really made an easier decision when I decided to go into the smoke, just because I knew I had a great team behind me,” Seaman said.

“We train a lot for this, and it paid off, So thank you,” he said, concluding his remarks on an emotional note.

“The firefighter’s badge is also called a shield,” Schmidt said. It’s called a shield because “it’s the firefighter’s job to shield others from danger and to help them in their time of need. On May 1, Capt. Seaman demonstrated not only what it means to wear the shield, but also to be the shield.