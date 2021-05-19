Ryan Seaman honored for rescuing woman from May 1 house fire

The life of a 69-year-old Grand Island woman was saved in a May 1 house fire thanks to a team effort.
The woman was pulled from the second story of a smoke-filled house at 322 W. Eighth St.
A key member of the life-saving team was honored Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 1. Capt. Ryan Seaman of the Grand Island Fire Department was presented with the department’s Medal of Bravery.
The fire was reported that day at about 1 p.m.
According to the initial 911 phone call, heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the home.
“While responding, GIFD crews were notified that someone was trapped inside the home. Engine 2 was the first GIFD unit to arrive,” Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said at Tuesday’s ceremony. Inside the vehicle were Seaman, firefighter Jason Schliep and firefighter-paramedic Tjade Rodocker.
When they arrived, the firefighters were told by Grand Island police officers Jesse Parker and Bryce Collamore that a woman was trapped upstairs. The officers could hear the woman calling for help.
“But despite their attempts, they were unable to reach the trapped occupant due to the heavy smoke conditions inside the residence,” Schmidt said.
After hearing the report from the officers, Seaman finished donning his self-contained breathing apparatus while running to the rear door of the structure, Schmidt said.
Seaman entered the residence, proceeded to the second floor and quickly located the woman, Schmidt said.
“Capt. Seaman placed the victim over his shoulder and carried her outside to safety,” Schmidt said. Once outside, she was treated by the fire department and transported by ambulance personnel to CHI Health St. Francis.
“It is my understanding the victim has made a full recovery,” Schmidt said.
In an email to Schmidt, Collamore wrote that “without a doubt Capt. Seaman’s actions saved the victim’s life as she was already struggling to yell at us due to the lack of oxygen.”
Seaman, 37, said it was an honor to receive the award. He thanked the Grand Island Fire Department as well as Grand Island police for being so quick to arrive on the scene. “It’s great that we have an awesome working relationship with them,” Seaman said.
Seaman also thanked local dispatchers. “If it wasn’t for all of us working together, it might not have happened,” he said.
As the firefighters traveled to the emergency, “we were thinking structure fire,” Seaman said.
But the police officers, responding to the fire in short order, “contacted dispatch to let us know that somebody was trapped,” Seaman said.
Because of that advance notice, the firefighters were able to prepare for a rescue. “I thank Bryce for coming up to me and letting me know where it was. And it made it that much more quicker,” Seaman said.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to be able to do it and that she made a full recovery, so she can see her family again. It really made an easier decision when I decided to go into the smoke, just because I knew I had a great team behind me,” Seaman said.
“We train a lot for this, and it paid off, So thank you,” he said, concluding his remarks on an emotional note.
“The firefighter’s badge is also called a shield,” Schmidt said. It’s called a shield because “it’s the firefighter’s job to shield others from danger and to help them in their time of need. On May 1, Capt. Seaman demonstrated not only what it means to wear the shield, but also to be the shield.
“He bravely and without hesitation entered the smoke-filled structure and despite the unknown hazards and obvious risk to himself, Capt. Seaman responded to the victim’s call for help, quickly located her and carried her to safety,” Schmidt said. “Capt. Seaman’s actions demonstrated selfless bravery and epitomized what it means to wear the Grand Island Fire Department shield. Without Capt. Seaman’s quick actions, the victim most likely would have perished in the house fire.”
Seaman has been a GIFD firefighter since 2009, and a captain since 2018. A graduate of Republican Valley High School, he studied fire prevention at Southeast Community College in Lincoln and received a paramedic certificate from Creighton University. Before coming to Grand Island, he worked two years for Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue in Colorado.
He and his wife, Lisa, have two sons: Weston, 7, and Kade, 2.
In his talk, Schmidt acknowledged local firefighters, police officers and dispatchers. “As a public safety group, these organizations are truly second to none,” he said.
“Regardless of which shift is working, what time of day or where an emergency occurs, you can rest assured that you will be served by compassionate public safety professionals who have a passion to serve,” Schmidt said.
In addition to city officials, Schmidt thanked “the taxpayers of Grand Island, not only for their support, but ultimately their investment in public safety. Without their support, we would not have the right equipment and more importantly the right people to celebrate successes like the one we’re here today to acknowledge. So thank you for that.”