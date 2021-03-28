Sad fact: Return to normal, return to mass shootings

We have returned to normal.
I wish it didn’t happen.
In this case, it’s the sad normalcy of mass shootings in the United States.
Once again, we’re to the point where the flags around the nation are still hanging at half-staff mourning the loss of lives when the next horrible incident occurs.
It’s tough to say that a pandemic that leads to hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States could have a bright spot.
But the fact is mass shootings disappeared once the pandemic hit in 2020. That’s a result of social distancing and people not gathering in large numbers, not a result of progress being made toward eliminating (or at least cutting down the frequency of) these American tragedies.
There simply won’t be things like school shootings when a vast majority of the country was conducting virtual classes.
But the shootings have returned, and along with them the repeated cycle of political debate that will heat up, then cool off with little changed until the next lives are lost.
First there was Atlanta, where a gunman killed eight people at three different spas on March 16.
Six days later 10 people were killed in a King Soopers supermarket at Boulder, Colo.
That one hit closer to home for me.
My brother lives in Boulder, and although I knew there was no way he would be grocery shopping on a Monday afternoon, I did a quick Google Maps search to see if that was his neighborhood King Soopers.
It wasn’t. But it was the one he went to regularly when he first moved to Boulder.
I’m a regular visitor to the city. The pandemic broke a streak of 10 straight Memorial Day visits to run along with nearly 50,000 others in the annual Bolder Boulder 10K.
Boulder is the type of city that I’ve come to love visiting but know I could never afford to live there.
And now it was added to the list of cities that have faced shooting tragedies.
This one hit me a little harder, just like Las Vegas hit those who visit that city a little harder, just like Orlando hit the LGBTQ community a little harder, just like Sandy Hook hit parents of elementary kids a little harder, just like Parkland hit parents of high schoolers a little harder, just like ...
And let the gun control debate begin. Again.
While there are extremes in any hotly debated issue, I don’t think too many people in this country want to take all guns away or want to make every single possible weapon available to the public.
Yet, we are so divided that it’s easier to demonize the “other side” than compromise and make the tough decisions.
It shouldn’t have to be that way.
Although it may seem like we’re two differing countries packed into one, we may find that Republicans and Democrats have more in common than they think if they just avoided the television programs, talk radio and websites designed to profit by fueling the political divide.
If we can have combination KFC/Taco Bell restaurants that work so well together against all odds, can’t we figure out a way to save lives?
Why are the only options gun control or Second Amendment? No guns or focus solely on mental health?
If something doesn’t change, we’re going to be back to mourning these types of mass shootings on a way-too-often basis.
The Onion will regularly repost its headline: ‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.
For the record, it has been posted 17 times since it first appeared on May 27, 2014.
Maybe I should follow suit. I can easily start repeating what I’ve written about this issue.
July 24, 2016: “If you are for gun control, you are an idiot who wants to take away everybody’s guns. If you believe in the Second Amendment, you are an idiot who would allow kindergartners to carry AK-47s to their first day of school.”
Oct. 8, 2017: “Some say that right after these mass shootings isn’t the time to talk about gun control or other preventive measures to stop (or, more realistically, slow down) these killings. The problem is that if we wait for a break in mass shootings in the United States, we’ll never talk about potential solutions.”
Feb. 18, 2018: “Guns. Mental health issues. Education. Let’s talk about it all. Why exactly is it that the United States has this epidemic of mass shootings when other nations don’t?”
There’s no reason to be optimistic that the latest deaths will result in significant changes that will help cut down these types of shootings in the future.
But if they did and I would need to come up with some new topics to write about?
I would be happy to celebrate that new normal.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com