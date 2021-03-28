Sad fact: Return to normal, return to mass shootings

Yet, we are so divided that it’s easier to demonize the “other side” than compromise and make the tough decisions.

It shouldn’t have to be that way.

Although it may seem like we’re two differing countries packed into one, we may find that Republicans and Democrats have more in common than they think if they just avoided the television programs, talk radio and websites designed to profit by fueling the political divide.

If we can have combination KFC/Taco Bell restaurants that work so well together against all odds, can’t we figure out a way to save lives?

Why are the only options gun control or Second Amendment? No guns or focus solely on mental health?

If something doesn’t change, we’re going to be back to mourning these types of mass shootings on a way-too-often basis.

The Onion will regularly repost its headline: ‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.

For the record, it has been posted 17 times since it first appeared on May 27, 2014.

Maybe I should follow suit. I can easily start repeating what I’ve written about this issue.